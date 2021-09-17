All Blacks: Ian Foster explains 'great balancing act' ahead of Pumas test

The All Blacks team to play their second Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster had little choice but to shred the team-sheet and start again for this test against Argentina in Brisbane.

The condensed Rugby Championship format, which requires the All Blacks to play five tests in as many weeks, motivated coach Foster to make mass changes to the side that beat the Pumas 39-0 on the Gold Coast last Sunday.

Eleven amendments to the starting XV, including Ardie Savea back as captain and starting at openside flanker, and a fresh bench are the major features of the 23 named for the rematch against the Pumas at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ardie Savea says the All Blacks have to expect the Pumas to come out “firing” as they take their shot at redemption.

With two tests against the world champion Springboks on the menu for the weeks ahead, Foster couldn't risk overworking his players; as a consequence he has rotated all eight members of the forward pack, which has meant resting key players such as Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett, and also shifted first five-eighth Beauden Barrett out of the backline.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks v Argentina: Brodie Retallick named captain as Ardie Savea is ruled out

* No Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga as All Blacks head to Perth

* TJ Perenara returns to All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup



"It's always the great balancing act,'' Foster said. "You don't want to run out of steam in the last couple of test matches in a five-test block.

"And making sure that we have got the energy to be explosive out on the park in all five test matches. I guess it is the art of selection.''

Damian McKenzie will make his 35th test appearance but just his second in the No 10 jersey after being shifted from fullback.

With Barrett rested and Richie Mo'unga in quarantine in Queensland, Foster had no option but to appoint McKenzie for this task.

Although his only test start at first-five was against France in Dunedin more than three years ago, McKenzie has been exposed to the demands of the playmaker's role on multiple levels.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Damian McKenzie will start at first five-eighth for the All Blacks against the Pumas.

He replaced Barrett in the 50th minute last weekend, and has performed there for the Chiefs in recent seasons.

“It's a common sense selection in terms of managing Beaudie for the next couple of weeks, but also it's a vote of confidence that we think he's [McKenzie] really progressing in that position,'' Foster stated.

“I don't think it's him not specialising in a position but circumstances have demanded we give him a run at 10. And, look, he's played a number of Super Rugby games there, he's trained a lot for us, filled-in and started with us.

“I don't think it's that big a deal, really.''

Savea, having been rested last week, will replace Dalton Papalii at No 7 and is the most experienced forward with 53 caps, followed by loosehead prop Joe Moody (51) and Patrick Tuipulotu (38). The latter returns from a groin strain.

Tighthead prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, with 39 caps, is set to make his first outing of 2021 for the All Blacks after knee surgery.

It was hoped loosehead prop Ethan de Groot would be available but he's still returning from injury.

Daniel Carson/Photosport Ethan Blackadder (centre) will start at No 6 against the Pumas.

The older heads may also be required to provide a calming influence to their peers – the rest of the forwards have played only 30 tests between them – as the Pumas' big men carry close to the rucks and try to prevent the All Blacks from recycling quick ball.

“When you look at the changes, with some of the injured boys coming into the mix, I think it is a positive for us,'' Foster noted.

Ethan Blackadder and Hoskins Sotutu join Savea in the loose forward unit, with Tupou Vaa'i joining Tuipulotu in the second row.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Ian Foster has had no choice but to take calculated risks ahead of the test against the Pumas.

Sotutu makes his first appearance since starting against Fiji in Dunedin on July 10.

“He is a highly-skilled player, we have talked to him about the world-rate needed and the physicality of test matches,'' Foster said in reference to Sotutu.

“The reason he is in there, is because he has been training well for us and contributing well for us.''

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Hoskins Sotutu, Ardie Savea (c), Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Braydon Ennor.