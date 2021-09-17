How the All Blacks can return to No 1 in the world on Saturday night in Brisbane

Patrick Tuipulotu was Tupou Vaa'i's favourite player growing up, on Saturday night they lock the All Blacks scrum together.

After a two-year absence from the top spot, the All Blacks could be back to world No 1 this weekend.

If results in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane on Saturday night play out in similar fashion to what they did on the Gold Coast last Sunday, the men in black can put an end to the Springboks’ reign at the head of World Rugby’s rankings.

Should South Africa follow up last weekend’s 28-26 defeat to Australia with another loss to the Wallabies in the first match of the double-header, that would open the door for New Zealand in the late game.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Another big win over Argentina could have the All Blacks back to No 1 in the world.

The All Blacks, who crushed Argentina 39-0 last weekend, would then jump to top position if they follow that up by beating the Pumas by 15 points or more. That required margin could potentially be less if the Wallabies were to beat the Springboks by 15-plus.

Despite last weekend’s romp, the All Blacks could well face a stiffer challenge this time out, fielding a second-string side as they rest and rotate during these five tier-one tests in as many weeks, with back-to-back clashes against South Africa looming large.

The New Zealand TAB, though, have them at even lower odds than last weekend – overwhelming $1.02 favourites, with the Pumas rank outsiders at $14, and being offered a whopping 26.5-point start. Meanwhile, the Springboks again go in as favourites ($1.37) against the Wallabies ($3.10).

It is just over two years since the All Blacks lost their iron-grip on the No 1 spot in the rankings, which were introduced in 2003.

After sitting at the top for a remarkable 507 weeks between 2009 and 2019, the men in black were knocked off the top in August 2019 following their record defeat to the Wallabies in Perth.

Wales jumped into the No 1 position, before Ireland went into the 2019 World Cup ranked top, while England's semifinal win over the All Blacks saw them take over, but the Springboks’ triumph in the final made them the rankings leaders, and it’s a position they have held ever since, despite not playing a test in 2020.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Damian McKenzie will guide New Zealand from the No 10 position when they face the Pumas in Brisbane.

Last year, following their historic defeat to Argentina, the All Blacks fell to an equal-worst third in the rankings – a position they also found themselves in for a week at the 2019 World Cup after their semifinal defeat before jumping back up a place following their bronze playoff win over Wales.

Should the Pumas pull off another shock defeat this weekend, the All Blacks would still remain No 2.

The Wallabies could be the biggest movers this month. Last weekend’s last-gasp victory sent them up two places from their worst-ever spot of No 7, and if they were to triumph over the Boks for a second week running, they will go up two more to No 3 – a position they haven’t occupied since June 2018.