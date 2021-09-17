All Blacks vs Argentina: Pressure is on as Patrick Tuipulotu heads the new wave

The emotions sure are swirling for Patrick Tuipulotu this week as he makes his return to All Blacks starting duty alongside a young man he rightfully regards as somewhat of a protégé.

The 28-year-old Blues skipper is part of a completely new-look pack and 11 starting XV changes all told in Ian Foster’s All Blacks lineup looking to go four-from-four in the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Saturday night in Brisbane.

Than in itself brings a heightened sense of responsibility and anticipation. Can the new men continue the momentum of the group that shut out the Pumas 39-0 on the Gold Coast last Sunday? Can they avoid the banana skin that often awaits teams following that degree of change?

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Patrick Tuipulotu: 'This week I get my shot. Iâve got to let my actions do the talking and play well.'

Then there’s the pressure that comes with trying to match the high standard set by the in-form Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett in the second row through the last two outings. Tuipulotu, with his 38 test caps and career stretching back to 2014, is well equipped to deal with that challenge, but he’s conscious on many levels of the young man he will have alongside him in the form of 21-year-old second-year All Black Tupou Vaa’i.

“It’s pretty cool to see where he’s come from,” reflects Tuipulotu of one of the “quiet men” of the All Blacks. “I first heard about him when he came to look around the Blues. I think he was playing under-20s, and he mentioned then I was his favourite player.

“For me to have someone say that about me, it takes me back to when I was looking up to Jerome Kaino. He was my favourite player, and when I came into the environment and played with him and trained with him, I was in awe and really enjoyed it. I’m not quite up to the status of JK but I’m enjoying playing with him (Vaa’i).”

And Tuipulotu feels a certain responsibility for the young man he will start his second test alongside (they were the run-on second row for the victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park last year). “Tupes reminds me of myself growing up and coming to this team,” he added. “I want the best for him. If that means I have to show him a couple of things, that’s definitely the way to go.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Patrick Tuipulotu has overcome a groin strain and gets his chance against Argentina on Saturday night.

The bruising Aucklander has been doing it tough since the All Blacks crossed the Tasman, dealing with a groin strain that has ruled him out of contention until now. But he’s done the rehab and fitness work, and is pumped to add to his three test appearances this year (two of them off the pine).

“This week I get my shot,” he said. “I know the other guys have been playing well, so I’ve got to put my hand up again. I can’t do much else but let my actions do the talking and play well against a good Argentina side.”

And Tuipulotu is certainly no stranger to coming back from injury mid-campaign.

“I know what’s expected … everyone has a job and I suppose my job was rehabbing and getting right. The job description is different this time round and I get to pull the jersey on and go out and play.”

With that comes a very real pressure to make the most of the opportunity served up in the All Blacks.

“We have guys like Brodie and Scott who are playing world-class rugby, and that’s only going to push me to play my best. When you say competition, you look at those two, and for me there is a big gap. But it’s something that gets me on the edge of my seat and gives me something to work towards.”

New Zealand Rugby Named to start in the No 10 jersey against the Pumas, Damian McKenzie says he's now the "bus driver".

The big lock is asked about the “complexity” of making a return amid such widespread change. Just Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane and TJ Perenara back up from the Gold Coast.

“Everyone has been selected in this team for a reason – they can play. What we stress around here is you only need to do your own job and don’t need to worry about anyone else. For me that’s calling the lineouts, getting around the park and tackling and cleaning. Everyone has a job description, and we know if you don’t do your role, you’ll be told.”

Tuipulotu will be one of the All Blacks charged with bringing the physical presence this week. Just as Nepo Laulala did last Sunday when he put in that withering first hit that very much set the tone for the New Zealanders.

“We’re all aware of what Nepo did there, and the way he set the tone,” said the experienced lock. “Everyone is itching to do the same thing … we wanted to be physical, and seeing that off the kickoff, you could feel the energy rise through the group. He set the tone for the full 80.”

The new boys will be looking for a similar kick-start come Saturday night at Suncorp.