All Blacks vs Argentina: Ian Foster digs deep to meet the Pumas challenge

Ian Foster is building unprecedented depth in the All Blacks, and takes that process another step this week.

Credit where it’s due. Ian Foster sure has ticked a lot of boxes in 2021 with an All Blacks team that has barely taken a false step. On Saturday night at Brisbane’s rugby league stronghold he gets the chance to check one more important one.

If Foster can cajole his All Blacks into another inspired performance after making 11 changes to his starting XV, including bringing in a completely new pack, then that contract renewal he received before leaving New Zealand last month really will be looking like an inspired decision.

Consistency of performance is one thing. But doing it while the selection door is rotating wildly is another altogether. That really would tell us something about these All Blacks mid-World Cup cycle.

ALL BLACKS "I'm a real 'big words of affirmation' dude, says the ABs skipper.

The All Blacks coach has proven he is building superb depth in his squad. He left Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga behind when the group crossed the Tasman. So what? Up have stepped Scott Barrett, Codie Taylor, TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett and they’ve barely missed a beat.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks vs Argentina: Pressure is on as Patrick Tuipulotu heads the new wave

* All Blacks: Ian Foster explains 'great balancing act' ahead of Pumas test

* All Blacks coach Ian Foster fends off talk of staging World Cup every two years



Sam Cane is out long term. Have you met Dalton Papalii? Anton Lienert-Brown struggles with a hamstring. No problem. Rieko Ioane moves into centre and the ship sails on. Joe Moody and Ofa Tuungafasi go under the knife. Take your time boys – George Bower, Tyrel Lomax and Angus Ta’avao have your backs.

You can go right through this All Blacks lineup and Foster has built himself at least two world-class operators at every position. It’s why earlier this year he remarked that selection in first-choice XVs was as red-hot now as at any time in his decade involved with this team.

These All Blacks are deeper than Voltaire, and building an enviable record because of it. They are absolutely cruising in 2021, winning all seven tests with an average margin of 55-15. They have run in 57 tries over those matches at a shade over eight a pop and no one is getting within cooee of them.

Their closest match was the 33-25 victory over the Wallabies in Bledisloe II at Eden Park – but even that was more decisive than those final digits indicate, with the New Zealanders leading 33-8 into the final quarter of an hour, before falling asleep at the wheel.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Damian McKenzie will make just his second test start at No 10 for the All Blacks on Saturday against Argentina.

Now, can Foster oversee a seamless transition of mass personnel? By necessity, as much as anything, he has rotated to the Nth degree to face Argentina at Suncorp Stadium, just six days after pummelling them 39-0 on the Gold Coast.

The coach is well aware he needs to manage workloads through these challenging next three weeks. After this one, against a Pumas outfit who will be smarting from having sand kicked in their faces last week, comes back-to-back clashes against the world champion Boks. As much as anything this year, that will be the measuring stick of these All Blacks under the new Gaffer.

Personnel wise, this is still a strong All Blacks lineup. Joe Moody makes his first test start of the year at loosehead, Ardie Savea returns to assume the captaincy, Patrick Tuipulotu is back in the second row, and Damian McKenzie, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan and George Bridge bring experience and class to the back division.

Plus there’s a new wave feel to seeing the likes of Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Ethan Blackadder, Hoskins Sotutu and Quinn Tupaea get their cracks.

However the group Foster sent out against the Wallabies in Brisbane last year – in similar circumstances – also looked decidedly useful. Instead they were upset by the Aussies in a performance that was disappointing on so many levels.

There is a different feel about the All Blacks this year, and a consistency of performance that feels nailed on.

New Zealand Rugby Named to start in the No 10 jersey against the Pumas, Damian McKenzie says he's now the "bus driver".

“It’s the smart thing to do,” said Foster of his mass changes. “This gives opportunity to a wider group, but people have had to earn that and the fact they’ve trained well and contributed has given us confidence to give them a crack. The only way to get good at test level is to play, so we’ve got to give those opportunities.

“What’s pleasing is the experience guys have got around them. That gives us confidence we’ve got that blend right. This is a massive game for us. We know Argentina are going to respond, we know we had a really good win last weekend, so expectations are high, and the danger is if we just think it’s going to all happen then we’re going to get smacked.

“There’s a lot of pressure on this group and we’ve got to have a really good performance. From the Championship perspective, this win is vital for us.”

Then there is Argentina. That’s two tests in a row now they’ve mustered nil against the All Blacks. The shine of that historic victory in west Sydney is fast fading.

The All Blacks are anticipating the proverbial “different beast” this week with six changes to bring in their own element of freshness. Savea nominated physicality as his key area of emphasis, and you have to think if his refreshed pack gets that right, the show keeps rolling on.

Rugby Championship, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday 10.05pm: All Blacks vs Argentina

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, George Bridge, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Hoskins Sotutu, Ardie Savea (capt), Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Joe Moody. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Braydon Ennor.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiagio Cordero, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya (capt), Facundo Gigena. Reserves: Santiago Socino, 17. Carlos Muzzio, 18. Enrique Pieretto, 19. Guido Petti, 20. Tomas Lezana, 21. Gonzalo Garcia, 22. Domingo Miotti, 23. Matias Moroni.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA).