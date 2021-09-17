All Blacks vs Argentina: Ardie Savea sends clear message to new-look lineup

Ardie Savea is what you might call a positive reinforcement type skipper. Or, as he puts it, “I’m a real big words of affirmation dude”.

This new-look All Blacks side that Ian Foster sends out on its mission to make it four straight victories in the Rugby Championship on Saturday night against Argentina at Suncorp certainly has a steady hand at the tiller.

The firebrand loose forward, back in his natural starting position of No 7, has not spent the week ramming any staunch messages home to this team featuring 11 changes in the starting XV from that which crushed the Pumas last Sunday at Suncorp.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea says he keeps his messages simple and positive ahead of a test match.

Instead, Savea has quietly, but assuredly, reminded his men why they’ve been picked and what an opportunity this is for them. Instead of emphasising their shortcomings – this is a lineup with no history together whatsoever – the inspirational loosie has been all about the positive.

And why not? For all the change, it’s still a more than handy lineup, with experience scattered throughout. Veteran Joe Moody balances out a young front row, likewise Patrick Tuipulotu in the second and Savea himself in the loose. TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie have a heap of experience in the decision-making roles, and any back division with Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan and George Bridge out wide should find its way to the tryline.

Asked, just ahead of Friday’s Captain’s Run, what he had said to youngsters Tupou Vaa’i and Quinn Tupaea ahead of this pivotal test for two so early in their careers, Savea indicated he had not been chewing anybody’s ears off.

“The boys know what’s expected of them,” he said. “It’s nailing their roles, doing their jobs. I’m a real big words of affirmation dude. I just like to encourage in small ways and remind the boys they’re here for a reason.

“I trust them to do their job, and even though they’ve had less caps, it doesn’t matter. Those boys are raring to go.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Ardie Savea reassumes the All Blacks captaincy for Saturday's clash against Argentina in Brisbane.

Savea was feeling good physically after his unscheduled week off on the back of the head knock he took in Perth and felt the changes this week had been about as seamless as they could be in a tight group that is very much about the collective “we”.

The skip had a sideline view of last week’s patient and clinical performance that earned high praise from all quarters. He too had been impressed.

“Seeing what the boys did last week was pretty special,” he said. “Even though there have been changes, it’s about backing that up. If we turn up thinking the same performance will be enough, we’re kidding ourselves. The Argie boys are a wounded beast and dangerous right now. If we don’t turn up it could be a long night.”

Last week also made it clear just where the key area is for these All Blacks.

“We’ve got to match them and be better in the physicality space,” added the skip. “We know how physical Argentina are. They’re going to come out firing this week, and if we can match that physical space, that will hopefully allow our game to flow.”

The patience side will come, too, if the senior men do their job, added Savea.

“That’s up to D-Mac, myself and the rest of the leaders on the field. We want the boys to go out there and just play, and not think too much. It’s up to us to drive that. The boys did that really well last week, and it’s now on us ones putting on the jersey this week to do a job.”

The All Blacks are in a good place on the championship standings, five points clear at the top, and in a pretty good space in terms of this long road haul they’re immersed on. Savea says it’s all about the balance in getting away from the rugby intensity when you can.

“Just connecting with the boys, having a laugh, having a coffee, and calling home is a massive one for me. Seeing my kids and my wife is pretty special, and those are the main things I do to stimulate the mind away from the game.”