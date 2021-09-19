Rampant All Blacks prepare to roll out big guns against Springboks in Townsville

Ian Foster's charges had to fight hard in the second half against a plucky Argentinian side.

Ian Foster's scheme to sink the Springboks in Townsville looks better by the hour.

With his decision to omit key players from Saturday night's match against Argentina justified by the 36-13 win in Brisbane, All Blacks coach Foster's next job is to plot ways to make the Springboks' stay in Australia even more miserable.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Rieko Ioane offloads the ball to All Blacks team-mates George Bridge during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Consecutive defeats to the Wallabies, a team that lost three straight to the All Blacks, has effectively destroyed the Springboks' hopes of winning the Rugby Championship and the memories of their recent 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions in South Africa have been clouded by a horrible form slump that hasn't been helped by a one-dimensional game plan.

Yet, despite the Springboks' spectacular fall from grace, and the All Blacks' running hot ahead of the 100th test between the two countries at Queensland Country Bank Stadium next Saturday night, Foster will have reason to be cautious.

Even though the All Blacks have regained the No 1 world ranking for the first time in almost two years, and have a near-unassailable lead on the championship table with two games to play, they won't want to botch their first test against the Springboks since they won the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

Foster will know what to expect from the Springboks: a determination to strangle the All Blacks with their set pieces, repeat sets of kicking and potential confrontations in the air.

The Wallabies' speed and athleticism proved too much for the Springboks in the curtain-raiser to the All Blacks' game, with the hosts deserved 30-17 victors.

"It was probably the first time the South Africans had played against a team with a lot of tempo, in the last two years,'' Foster said.

"We have got to remember they have been out in a bit of a wilderness last year, and I think they will learn a lot from that.''

Tertius Pickard/AP Ian Foster's All Blacks may be back at No 1, but that's not what's motivating them at the moment.

All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek also delivered good news on Sunday, noting it unlikely that any players had received serious injuries against the Pumas.

The unbeaten All Blacks now sit 10 points clear of the Springboks in the championship, and Foster is likely to bolster his starting pack with Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane.

The backline, too, will be remodelled with Beauden Barrett taking the field at No 10, with David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown likely to be his midfielders.

Dan Peled/Photosport Brodie Retallick is expected to return to the All Blacks forward pack for the test against the Springboks in Townsville.

The question of who will be at fullback could be a close call, with Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie duelling for that job.

Barrett could be the winner, given his status as a reliable goal kicker and his height could be a major bonus under the inevitable bombs from Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard.

The All Blacks led 24-3 at halftime against the Pumas. The margin would have been wider if tries to Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane weren't deleted because of forward passes, and the latter hadn't failed to pass to an unmarked TJ Perenara.

And the second half was much tighter than expected. The All Blacks required a late try to lock Tupou Vaa'i, his second of the night, to surpass the 15-point buffer set by World Rugby when determining its rankings.

"We have got to be a lot more ruthless when we do create stuff, because we left a few things on the field tonight that really tightened the game up unnecessarily, I thought,'' Foster said.

"But overall I just think it was good for our younger, newer players to feel that pressure, and that tension.''