All Blacks: Secret to workaholic flanker Ethan Blackadder's success revealed

All Blacks blindside flanker Ethan Blackadder gets a pass away during the 36-13 win over Argentina.

The sight of human tornado Ethan Blackadder causing his own inimitable form of chaos in Brisbane may have pleased ex-All Black Liam Squire.

Like Blackadder, who wore the test No 6 jersey for the first time on Saturday night, Squire was a test blindside flanker who could mow down anyone brave enough to run down his channel and was also surprisingly quick for such a big unit.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Liam Squire was good value with or without the ball when he played for the All Blacks.

If anyone had spouted to their mates that Blackadder's rugged approach seemed similar to that of Squire, who played 23 tests between 2016 and 2018, during the 36-13 win over Argentina at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday evening they may not be surprised to learn it’s no coincidence.

As a youngster working his way through the grades, Blackadder, 26, enjoyed observing Squire's toughness on the park and later when they played together for Tasman he made sure to tap into his knowledge.

"An old team-mate and friend, Liam Squire, I used to like the way he played,'' Blackadder said.

"And then I ended up playing with him in 2019, which was pretty cool. He's a helpful dude. I used to ask him questions, and he was always willing to help.''

With 11 tackles to his credit, Blackadder was the All Blacks' busiest defender and also carried the ball on 11 occasions.

But that 80-minute shift, for now, may be followed by an enforced break.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder didn’t take a backward step against the Pumas.

Coach Ian Foster is likely to bring Akira Ioane back at blindside flanker, with Ardie Savea at No 8 and Dalton Papalii at openside for the test against the Springboks in Townsville next weekend.

Scrum coach Greg Feek, who played alongside Blackadder's father Todd for the All Blacks and Crusaders, noted Ethan's performance was no accident; his willingness to knuckle down during the week was reflected in his effort on game-day.

"I know his old man and family and everyone watching would be extremely proud of that, but the work he puts in is phenomenal,'' Feek said. "I have a lot of respect for that.''

Blackadder's competitiveness was also evident when he engaged in a robust conversation with Pumas flanker Marcus Kremer at a scrum.

"We were having a bit of set-to. It was a bit of fun in the end.''

Kremer's team-mate, Pablo Matera, will soon arrive in New Zealand to join Blackadder at the Crusaders ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season, and potentially challenge him for a starting spot, but there was no discussion about life in Christchurch.

"Personally, I don't even know Pablo,'' Blackadder said. "I only know him because of who he is and who he plays for. But I don't think he would even know me, to be honest.

"I will probably see him in January next year.''