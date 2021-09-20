All Blacks vs Springboks: Brodie Retallick unveils recipe to roll the world champs

Brodie Retallick has never lost to the Springboks in his stellar test career, and the in-form All Blacks lock has a pretty clear idea of the formula required to keep it that way in Saturday’s centenary Rugby Championship matchup in Townsville.

The All Blacks and Springboks play their 100th test, a century after the first one in Dunedin in 1921, in the rather incongruous setting of Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday night (7.05pm kickoff NZT) in the penultimate round of the championship.

The clash was originally scheduled to take place in Dunedin, where the All Blacks won that very first clash, 13-5, before the competition was shifted in its entirety to Australia because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The undefeated New Zealanders will be red-hot favourites to clinch yet another championship title after cutting a swathe through the competition thus far, and the Boks falling to consecutive dispiriting defeats to the Wallabies. The All Blacks have a 10-point lead at the top of the table, with a healthy points difference advantage, and are all but assured of retaining their crown.

But Retallick, who has played the Boks 11 times for 10 victories and a draw, understands not just what is coming on Saturday, but also the recipe required for the All Blacks to stamp their mark on proceedings.

Dan Peled/Photosport Brodie Retallick has never lost to the Springboks – and the All Blacks lock wants to keep it that way.

“Where they’ve caught us out the last couple of times, when they did, was through their line-speed on defence,” he said from Brisbane on Monday. “They’ve out-muscled us and we haven’t been able to break them down through our attack and then they’ve punished us.

“So, physically you’ve always got the set-piece battle, but dealing with their line-speed and being able to make breaches and then convert them is going to be massive.”

And Retallick made it clear the All Blacks weren’t drawing too many conclusions from those two missteps by the Boks, the last of which saw them also lose their No 1 world ranking to the All Blacks.

“The Wallabies played outstandingly the last couple of weeks, but from from one week to another you can’t read into it too much and it’s going to be a massive occasion for the 100th test between the two nations.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Springboks No 8 Duane Vermeulen sums up the feelings of another loss to the Wallabies.

The All Blacks-Boks remains a compelling, intense and storied rivalry, though in many respects it has been somewhat one-sided of late. The All Blacks have won eight of the last 10 tests and 16 of the most recent 20 against the South Africans – with just three defeats and a draw over that span.

But many of those New Zealand victories have been knife-edge affairs where the All Blacks have had to go deep into contests to secure the result. It is seldom a simple process to defeat the combative Springboks, with Retallick highlighting the 38-27 victory in 2013, where the New Zealanders roared back from 27-24 down late in the piece, as his most memorable.

“It’s still massive for us,” said the world-class lock who played his first test against the Boks in 2012 in Dunedin (a 21-11 victory). “You can’t underestimate them. We’ve talked about the fact it’s the 100th test and they’re the current World Cup champions. It’s the first time in a long time this team has played a current world champion … but they’ve earned that.”

It is also clearly going to be a clash of styles. The Boks like it slow and steady, from set piece to set piece. The All Blacks are all about tempo.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Brodie Retallick: 'It’s the first time in a long time this team has played a current world champion … they’ve earned that.’

“It is two completely different styles,” agreed the 30-year-old who will likely link again with Scott Barrett in the first-choice second row. “It’s what we do with the ball. We don’t want to get caught up going set piece to set piece, and if that does happen in periods we need to control it up front.

“But the freedom the boys are playing with and way we’re using the ball and creating opportunities, it’s no doubt how we want to play our game.”

The wide-ranging All Blacks game so far in 2021, with forwards running, linking and offloading at will, and backs creating chances with their option-taking, was something Retallick felt had developed naturally.

“It’s kind of just happening,” he said. “That’s the great part of where the team is at, with the freedom from the coaches. If you make a decision and it’s on, then you take the opportunity.”

Retallick himself feels primed for the big occasion, describing his week off as “massive” and what the doctor ordered in terms of the big picture. He also says he was inspired by the effort of the team on Saturday on the back of 11 changes to the starting XV.

“Some of the execution was great. There were players using their natural ability and playing with a lot of freedom. Forwards were carrying around the ruck, offloading and running it under the sticks, and the midfield were creating opportunities … to see the boys play with freedom on attack and work so hard together defensively was awesome to watch.”

More of the same should do the trick nicely on Saturday.