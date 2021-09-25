All Blacks vs South Africa: All the facts and figures ahead of historic 100th test

The All Blacks and the Springboks play their 100th test match in a storied rivalry on Saturday night.

ANALYSIS: The greatest rivalry in rugby history has become embarrassingly lopsided over the past decade.

So much so that should the All Blacks do the business in Saturday night’s milestone match against the Springboks, they will be up at their record winning rate against their fiercest foes.

This weekend’s historic 100th test comes, so neatly, 100 years since the teams first clashed, on South Africa’s 1921 tour to New Zealand.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Springboks are the team who have troubled the All Blacks the most, but the rivalry has turned very lopsided.

And not since losing that first-ever encounter 13-5 at Carisbrook in Dunedin have the Boks been at a lower point than their current 36.36 per cent success rate against the men in black.

Some century after that first-ever encounter, the All Blacks have never got their win rate against the Boks back above 60 per cent.

Their current 59 victories from 99 games makes for a 59.60 per cent record, which is comfortably their worst against any opponent.

It sits behind their 66.67 per cent against the World XV, the 69.36 per cent against Australia, the 73.17 per cent against the British and Irish Lions, the 78.57 per cent against England and the 78.69 per cent against France. Against the rest, it’s 90 per cent-plus.

However, triumphing at the rather incongruous setting of Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville would not only secure the Rugby Championship, but also put New Zealand back level with that best-ever 60 per cent mark against the Boks – a figure they had also got to following their 25-24 victory in Cape Town in 2017.

In a matchup that had been dominated by South Africa in earlier times, it has been a violent swing in the superiority stakes in the modern era.

After finishing the debut 1921 series 1-1 (one draw), the All Blacks hadn’t been able to get back to a 50 per cent record against the Boks until their 58th clash – a 26-15 Tri Nations win at Eden Park in 2001.

In fact, New Zealand prevailed in a meagre four of the first 14 meetings (at 28.57 per cent), with South Africa having gone on a six-game winning run that remains their best streak in the matchup, including a 4-0 sweep on their hosting of the 1949 tour.

Up until 1981, the All Blacks had won just 15 of 37 (40.54 per cent), but post-apartheid, the difference is stark. The men in black have triumphed in 44 of 62 (70.97 per cent) since the teams reconvened in 1992.

And in more recent times, since that 3-0 sweep by the Boks in the 2009 Tri Nations, it has been a remarkable 17 wins from the past 21 for the All Blacks, at a giddy 80.95 per cent.

That run has included the record 57-0 thrashing at North Harbour Stadium in 2017 – coming in the very next game after the 57-15 in Durban the previous year.

But, despite all their recent struggles, and all of New Zealand’s potent attacking threats, there is still one quirky statistic the South Africans can lay claim to.

That is that no All Black has ever scored a hat-trick of tries in a test against the Springboks.

And that is quite something, considering hat-trick hauls or better have been managed by men in black against all nations faced apart from only the World XV (three tests), Namibia (two), the Pacific Islanders (one) and Portugal (one).

Instances of three-plus tries in a test for All Blacks players v all opponents

8: Australia (173 tests)

7: Fiji (7 tests)

5: Italy (14 tests)

5: Scotland (31 tests), France (61 tests)

4: Japan (4 tests), Samoa (7 tests), Wales (35 tests), England (42 tests)

3: Tonga (7 tests)

2: USA (3 tests), British and Irish Lions (41 tests), Argentina (33 tests)

1: Georgia (1 test), Romania (2 tests), Canada (6 tests), Ireland (32 tests)

0: Portugal (1 test), Pacific Islanders (1 test), Namibia (2 tests), World XV (3 tests), South Africa (99 tests)

The Springboks, meanwhile, have twice had players notch hat-tricks against the All Blacks.

Winger Ray Mordt did so in a 25-22 loss in the infamous, flour-bombing 1981 test at Eden Park, while centre Marius Joubert was the other to do so, in a 40-26 win at Ellis Park in 2004.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The All Blacks and Springboks meet for the 100th time on Saturday night in Townsville.

ALL BLACKS v SPRINGBOKS ALL-TIME RECORD:

HEAD TO HEAD:

All Blacks 59 wins, Springboks 36 wins, Draws 4

On neutral territory:

Springboks 22-18, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, 1999 World Cup bronze playoff;

All Blacks 29-9, Telstra Dome, Melbourne, 2003 World Cup quarterfinal

All Blacks 20-18, Twickenham, London, 2015 World Cup semifinal

All Blacks 23-13, International Stadium Yokohama, 2019 World Cup pool match

Biggest winning run: All Blacks: 8 (2001-04), Springboks: 6 (1937-49)

SCORING:

Points: All Blacks 2050, Springboks 1580. Average score: 21-16

Tries: All Blacks 225, Springboks 153

Conversions: All Blacks 140, Springboks 105

Penalty goals: All Blacks 223, Springboks 201

Drop goals: Springboks 28, All Blacks 21

Marks: Springboks 1, All Blacks 0

Biggest All Blacks win: 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium, 2017

Biggest Springboks win: 17-0 at Kingsmead, Durban, 1928

Highest All Blacks score: 57 (57-15 win at Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 2016 and 57-0 win at North Harbour Stadium, 2017)

Highest Springboks score: 46 (46-40 win at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, 2000)

Most All Blacks tries in a game: 9 (57-15 win at Kings Park Stadium, Durban, 2016)

Most Springboks tries in a game: 6 (46-40 win at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, 2000)

Matches with no points conceded: All Blacks 5, Springboks 3

Matches with no tries conceded: All Blacks 22, Springboks 15

INDIVIDUAL SCORING:

CAREER:

Most All Blacks points: Dan Carter (255)

Most Springboks points: Morne Steyn (139)

Most All Blacks tries: Christian Cullen (10)

Most Springboks tries: Bryan Habana (8)

MATCH:

Most All Blacks points: Carlos Spencer, Dan Carter (25) (55-35 win, Auckland, 1997; 35-17 win, Wellington, 2006)

Most Springboks points: Morne Steyn (31) (31-19 win, Durban, 2009)