All Blacks: Luke Jacobson named at No 8 for test against Springboks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has selected the in-form No 8 Luke Jacobson for the crunch test against the world champion Springboks in Townsville on Saturday night.

Foster was always expected to make changes, and hasn't disappointed by bringing in eight fresh players to his starting team following the 36-13 victory over Argentina in Brisbane last weekend.

The All Blacks are aiming to secure the Rugby Championship title ahead of the final-round game against the Boks on the Gold Coast a week later, and the team unveiled Thursday suggests they want to get the job done by playing a dynamic game based around speed and power.

Dan Peled/Photosport Luke Jacobson has been named at No 8 for the crunch test against the Springboks.

Apart from the decision to name Jacobson at No 8, which has meant retaining captain Ardie Savea at openside flanker and leaving Dalton Papalii out of the match-day 23, few contentious calls have been made for the fixture at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Foster has revamped his forward pack, bringing in six fresh faces, as the New Zealanders brace for the usual vigorous work-out by the South Africans.

Only loosehead prop Joe Moody and Savea remain from last weekend.

Foster said Papalii missed selection because he was still nursing a high hamstring strain.

NZ Rugby Ethan Blackadder discusses experience at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

In the backline Jordie Barrett has done enough to keep his spot at fullback, picked ahead of Damian McKenzie who started at first five-eighth last weekend.

Anton Lienert-Brown, also sidelined with a hamstring strain, has not been named with Rieko Ioane at centre and David Havili at second-five. Beauden Barrett returns to take over the No 10 jersey.

The reserves bench, notably, contains loose forward Ethan Blackadder, who had a storming game last weekend.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Luke Jacobson’s shift to No 8 means Ardie Savea stays at openside flanker.

Commenting on the selection of his forwards, Foster said in a statement: “It’s a tough pack to pick at the moment because there are a lot of players putting their hands up and there were some players who played well last week.

“But we have got some very good combinations that we have worked on since the start of the Championship.

"It’s great to have experienced players like Joe Moody, Ofa Tuungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu back. It has given us a great starting pack and a strong bench.”

The unbeaten All Blacks, with two games to play against the Springboks, have a near-unassailable lead in the Rugby Championship. They are top of the competition log on 20 points, 10 more than the Springboks.

This will be the first time the teams have met since the World Cup in Japan in 2019. The All Blacks won that pool game 23-13 in Yokohama, but it was the Springboks who marched on to claim the Webb Ellis Cup after beating England in the final.

AAP / www.photosport.nz Jordie Barrett has been named at fullback ahead of Damian McKenzie.

This will also be the 100th test between the two teams, who first played each other in 1921 in Dunedin. The All Blacks won that game 13-5.

“For us, as a team, we’re trying to zone in on what we want to do in this game,'' Foster said. "We are all aware of the history and legacy of this match and respect that, but the only way we can do justice to that is to prepare well and focus on what we have to do.

“We’re excited and getting ready for what will be a huge challenge. It will be the first time a number of our guys have played South Africa so they’re excited and ready for it.''

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Rieko Ioane of the All Blacks offloads the ball to George Bridge during The Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has reacted to the 30-17 defeat to the Wallabies last weekend, the second in as many weeks, by making two changes to the starting line-up.

Lood de Jager comes in at lock and Kwagga Smith has been named at blindside flanker. Nienaber has also brought Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn and Herschel Jantjies on to his bench.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (captain), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea.