All Blacks vs South Africa: Ian Foster's men jump at chance to measure against the best

All Black captain says 'When the two nations collide, it's going to be a big one'.

There was a moment in this week’s media call with Ian Foster when we scribblers held our collective breath. The All Blacks coach was asked if he saw any parallels between Saturday’s 100th test match against the Springboks and the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England.

And we all know how that one ended for the All Blacks.

The feeling was that Foster would bat this one away, as he’s wont to do with questions that probe a little close to the bone. Eddie Jones’ England side, of course, ambushed the All Blacks that evening in Yokohama, smashing them up front, and denying them that all-important front-foot ball en route to a famous 19-7 victory.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Brodie Retallick and the All Blacks know what it will take to secure victory in their 100th clash against the Boks.

That, of course, had been an England side that had not played the All Blacks for some time – only once in the previous five seasons – and had set themselves for the matchup. Everything they did in that tournament had been about defeating the New Zealanders, to the point that once that had been achieved they were a shadow of themselves in a disappointing final.

South Africa, who defeated England for their third global triumph, also haven’t played the All Blacks in a comparative age (just a few days past two years since their group matchup in Japan, won 23-13 by Steve Hansen’s side) and have clearly been heavily focused on this matchup ever since they clinched that memorable 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions earlier this year.

The Boks were good enough to brush past the underdone Pumas on home turf after the Lions series, but appeared lethargic, distracted and short of motivation for those back-to-back defeats against the Wallabies over the last fortnight. They’ve copped their share of flak for it, too.

Sky Sport The All Blacks and the Springboks play their 100th test match in a storied rivalry on Saturday night.

The feeling is pretty much unanimous, both inside the All Blacks camp and out, that the South Africans will turn up at Townsville’s NRL stadium on Saturday (7.05pm kickoff NZT) with their proverbial eye on the prize in this milestone test – the 100th meeting between the great rugby rivals, also marking 100 years since their first clash in Dunedin back in 1921.

Which is where those England comparisons come into play. The Boks at their best bring a very similar formula, squeezing up front, playing bully ball around the fringes, and using their kicking game and defensive line-speed to apply pressure.

To his credit, Foster saw the parallels, and was somewhat forewarned as a result. “England certainly had targeted us for a long time and prepared for that, and we’ve got no doubt South Africa have had a plan for a long time for this game too,” he said.

“What we have learned is not to be surprised by the intensity of an opponents’ buildup, and not get lolled into a sense of their previous few weeks being an indicator of what’s going to happen on Saturday. That’s the biggest lesson out of England.”

It was heartening to hear Foster embrace the occasion, and stakes, so openly. He talked about it having a “legacy moment” feel to it and the All Blacks’ keenness to “measure ourselves” against a side whose goal is to be “ruthless and clinical”.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and All Blacks captain Ardie Savea pose with the Freedom Cup in Townsville.

The Boks, added Foster, play a “power and pressure” game when at their best, and he had no doubt that Saturday night would play out as a monumental clash of styles. The All Blacks love tempo, ball in hand and frantic movement; the South Africans will want to slow it down, be deliberate and attack off the boot and through their physicality.

Foster has picked a side to combat what is coming, and it is a group of men in form and with the pedigree to take this challenge in their stride. He will urge them to be confident that their skill, their speed and their own brand of power is more than enough to mark the occasion in style.

It is, he feels, a watershed moment for this side of his.

“It’s certainly how we’ve built it up. South Africa have earned the titles they’ve got, and they’ve done that by being really efficient and nailing the game they want to play. For us it is a chance to measure ourselves against a team that has earned their reputation by delivering week-in, week-out in some big games.”

Foster noted the Boks had “looked a bit flat” since the Lions series, and floundered against the Wallabies’ speed. “We’re expecting them to have learnt a lot the last two weeks. There’s a lot on the line for them and a lot on the line for us.”

On the flip side, the coach felt his All Blacks had high confidence levels based on a well thought through plan. “We’re in a good place,” he noted. “The squad is really bouncing around and we can’t wait to go out on a very big stage – the chance to win this championship and to climb over South Africa to do it is pretty special.”

Ten years with these All Blacks reinforces to Foster what beating the Boks really takes. “When you come into the changing-shed afterwards and see how much effort goes in to winning these games, seeing exhausted bodies, the commitment it takes … they’re the things I remember.”

It’s part of what makes conquering the old foe so special. It is so damn difficult.

All Blacks v Springboks, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Saturday 7.05pm (NZT):

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

The matchup: Played 99, All Blacks won 59, Springboks won 36, 4 draws.

Formline: the All Blacks have won eight of the last 10 and 16 of the most recent 20 tests between the two.

Last 10 matchups: NZ 23, SA 13 in Yokohama 2019; NZ 16, SA 16 in Wellington 2019; SA 30, NZ 32 in Pretoria 2018; NZ 34, SA 36 in Wellington 2018; NZ 25, SA 24 in Cape Town 2017; NZ 57, SA 0 in Albany 2017; NZ 57, SA 15 in Durban 2016; NZ 41, SA 13 in Christchurch 2016; NZ 20, SA 18 in London 2015; NZ 27, Sa 20 in Jo’burg 2015.