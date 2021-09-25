All Blacks No 8 Luke Jacobson ruled out of historic Springboks clash

The All Blacks and the Springboks play their 100th test match in a storied rivalry on Saturday night.

All Blacks No 8 Luke Jacobson has been scratched from tonight’s historic test against South Africa in Townsville due to a stomach bug.

His withdrawal has forced coach Ian Foster to move captain Ardie Savea from openside flanker to No 8, and Ethan Blackadder from the pine into the No 7 role.

Hoskins Sotutu moves on to the bench to take the spot vacated by Blackadder, who was hailed after his outstanding performance against Argentina in the No 6 jersey last week.

Blackadder has predominantly played blindside flanker at NPC and Super Rugby level, but showed what he could do in the No 7 jersey when Crusaders coach Scott Robertson moved him there against the Reds in their trans-Tasman clash this year.

The son of former All Blacks captain Todd Blackadder has quickly made a name for himself since cracking the national side this year, with hooker Codie Taylor this week saying he’d “go to war” with him.

“It's not a great thing, but he would probably be the first one to jump on a grenade. That's his mindset when it comes to everything.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Luke Jacobson won’t feature against the Boks in Townsville on Saturday night due to a stomach bug.

“He rips right in, and he will do anything for the team. You see it at training. There is often scuffles between him and other players when he is not named in the 23, because he is going that hard.''

Saturday night’s test against South Africa, originally scheduled to be played under the roof in Dunedin, is the 100th test between the great foes.

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (c), Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Hoskins Sotutu, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.