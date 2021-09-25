All Blacks: Jordie Barrett kicks late penalty for victory against Springboks

A late penalty kick from Jordie Barrett gave New Zealand a 19-17 win over South Africa in their 100th test.

We shouldn't have been surprised. Not with these two teams.

A penalty kick by Jordie Barrett in the 78th minute earned the All Blacks a 19-17 win over the Springboks in a thriller in Townsville on Saturday night to earn them the Rugby Championship title.

Tertius Pickard/AP Fullback Jordie Barrett kicks the penalty that earned the All Blacks a 19-17 win over the Springboks on Saturday night.

But, had it not been for a crucial ruck turnover by All Blacks replacement back Quinn Tupaea, the world champion Springboks could have created one of the great boilovers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in the 100th meeting between the two great foes.

Barrett, speaking to Sky Sport afterwards, said he was crossing his fingers that he would get the chance to put the All Blacks in front.

"I was hoping to get an opportunity late in the game, it was kind of inevitable with that scoreline,’' Barrett said. “I'm just grateful that Quinn got over the ball and gave me a chance.''

Written-off by nearly everyone after two defeats the Wallabies, the Springboks dared the All Blacks to beat them with their run-and-gun game and then, like a gnarly old heavyweight boxer, cornered them on the ropes and attempted to suffocate them.

There were too many errors for this to be labelled a great game, but it was pulsating and anyone who said their hearts weren't racing at the end was a fibber.

Michael Chambers / www.photospor All Blacks captain Ardie Savea led his team to a pulsating 19-17 win over the Springboks.

It wouldn't be unkind to other countries to say the All Blacks, given their earlier efforts this year, were regarded as the great entertainers but when they ran slap-bang into the green and gold uniforms of the South Africans in the Queensland heat they often looked uncertain, vulnerable and out of ideas until Barrett kicked the winner.

The All Blacks lineout was unpicked by the tall men from the Republic, the scrum copped punishment from referee Luke Pearce - fairly or otherwise - and the blitz defence forced dropped balls from backs who would usually take them in their sleep.

Then there was the kicking. Time and again Springboks inside backs Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard sank their feet into the ball and as the clock kept ticking the All Blacks' execution got shakier.

Not that the All Blacks didn't know it was coming; fullback Barrett was hot and cold in this facet, and left wing George Bridge dropped a bomb that gifted Sbu Nkosi a try.

The last thing the All Blacks wanted was to get sucked into playing the Springboks' game, but that is exactly what happened; their lineout drives, after spurning kickable penalties, were depowered and when the Boks won their set pieces they tortured them by using their pack to set up the kicks that led to repeated sets of fumbles from the men in black.

"It's so physical,'' Barrett told Sky Sport. "The back three probably needed a helmet tonight, there was so much traffic coming our way. It was just cool, these test matches are a grind. Just rapt.''

Barrett also revealed that de Klerk was kicking top-spinners and cutters, which made the ball difficult to catch.

Tertius Pickard/AP All Blacks loose forward Akira Ioane runs the ball at the Springboks.

Complaining about the rugby lawbook isn't an original pastime, but the counter-argument that it can be effective if teams want to execute positively can be hard to shout down.

As a consequence rugby league fans in Cowboys country must have yearned for the continuity of their 13-man code as pedantic Pearce nit-picked at the All Blacks in the early exchanges, while the Springboks constantly sent the ball skywards.

It took just 15 seconds for Klerk to execute his first kick, and if he wasn't hoofing the pill to the All Blacks' back three then No 10 Pollard was more than happy to oblige.

The All Blacks' problem was they failed to make de Klerk and Pollard regret their robotic tactic; Bridge must have wished he could've shouted for a taxi when he dropped a de Klerk bomb, which led to the try to Nkosi in the sixth minute, and the All Blacks' error-rate climbed as the Springboks applied a flamethrower to the rucks.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Faf de Klerk kicked the ball non-stop during the test.

Will Jordan nailed a five-pointer three minutes into the action, completing a clean break from Codie Taylor, but smiles were replaced by grimaces as the mistakes continued under pressure.

Right wing Nkosi was yellow carded for cynically slapping down a pass as the All Blacks attacked late in the first half, enabling Jordie Barrett to kick a penalty to give his side the lead, but that was their only reward against a depleted defensive line.

Then came the second half. It was an arm wrestle. And Barrett sealed the deal.

All Blacks 19 (Will Jordan try; Jordie Barrett con, 4 pen) Springboks 17 (Sbu Nkosi try; Handre Pollard 4 pens) HT: 13-11.