All Blacks vs Springboks: Relieved Ian Foster sets sights on a championship 'grand slam'

It did not take long for a relieved All Blacks coach Ian Foster to reset the sights on next Saturday’s rematch against the combative Springboks, and his team’s quest for a “grand slam” of the Rugby Championship.

Clearly there was plenty for the All Blacks coach to be concerned about in the wake of a knife-edge 19-17 victory over the world champion South Africans in Townsville on Saturday that not only clinched the championship (and Freedom Cup) for the New Zealanders, but marked the 100th test, and a century of competition between the two great foes, on a winning note.

The errors flowed, the All Blacks managed just the sole try after just a couple of minutes to Will Jordan, and they clearly got rattled by the Boks’ steadfast insistence on attacking via the high kick and chase. They never found a rhythm or flow after a sizzling opening few minutes.

Darren England/Photosport All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea with the Freedom Cup which they clinched with their victory over the Springboks.

But there was also a lot for him to be happy about as his All Blacks held their nerve under intense pressure from the Springboks who were relentless in their pursuit off the boot. Trailing 17-16 into the match’s final moments, the New Zealanders were clutch when it mattered, substitute Quinn Tupaea winning a massive breakdown penalty in the 77th minute and Jordie Barrett calmly stepping up to slot a tricky 44-metre penalty and preserve his team’s unbeaten record in 2021.

The All Blacks made a mountain of handling errors in the humid conditions at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, partly because the Boks were adept at the kick chase and challenge, and partly because they simply did not execute under the pressure. They made 23 turnovers, to just eight by the South Africans.

“I’m really proud of our men,” said Foster afterwards. [Skipper Ardie Savea] has been a superb leader on this tour, this group has got tight, we’ve got a mission we want to achieve and tonight was a massive part of it. I think it’s been a great [learning] curve for us.

“Quite frankly you go up to the Six Nations and if they win five games they celebrate it as a Grand Slam, and we’ve got that chance now in the Rugby Championship to have a grand slam opportunity next week.

“For this group to put themselves in that position is massive credit to Ardie and the men for the way they’re gelling together and working hard, and to achieve what we want to next week and get that grand slam we’re going to have to lift a couple of cogs from tonight.”

Tertius Pickard/AP New Zealand's Jordie Barrett kicks the match-winning penalty against the Springboks in Townsville on Saturday.

Foster admitted the performance wasn’t what he wanted in tricky, humid conditions, but credited the world champions with forcing a lot of the errors that flowed from his team.

“I just loved our attitude when things weren’t going well,” he added. “We wanted to play, we kept going, we showed a determination to keep fighting, and got there in the end.

“We made more errors than we wanted to, some of our handling wasn’t at the level we needed it to be and there was a combination of players playing South Africa for the first time, the pressure they put us under, and how it forces you to execute at the top level.”

He also delivered some high praise for fullback Jordie Barrett who was the best of the All Blacks backs under the high- ball assault and nailed all his kicks at goal, including the one that mattered most.

“Both goalkickers kicked well, so there was pressure on. That one at the end was the difference, it was a big kick, he nailed it, and we're pleased with that. The high ball stuff he defused really well, particularly in the first half. In the second half they shortened their kicking and made it a bit of a jungle underneath the ball, so we have to look at how we can do that better.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Boks halfback Faf de Klerk tested the All Blacks with a succession of kicks which they did not always deal well with.

Foster also addressed the elephant in the room – namely the one-dimensional Boks’ approach – when asked what his players would have learned from the experience.

“You can talk about pressure and about being strangled, and we spoke a lot about the way we knew the South Africans would want to play,” he said. “It’s one thing to dismiss it as boring, which a lot of people do, but I used the words ruthless and clinical, and they’re very good at it.

“We ran out of time in many situations and that put our skillset under pressure. There was a real learning curve for us in that space, and particularly with some of our backs, our timing was off because of the pressure we were put under.

“But, man, isn’t it good to learn that lesson and have a win next to your name. We’re really excited by that. We didn’t fold, we didn’t get too flustered. We kept playing. I’m overall happy and can’t wait for next week now.”

Skipper Savea said he was relieved and proud of the way his team found a way through a testing 80 minutes of rugby.

“They put us under a lot of pressure and that forced us to make errors in our handling skills early in the phases,” he said. “There was a period where we started to build phases and hold on to the ball and we got a penalty out of it. It’s up to us to hold a bit more depth and be better in our skillset, so we can build phases and keep the ball in play.”

The two teams will go at it one more time to wind up the Rugby Championship back on the Gold Coast next Saturday.