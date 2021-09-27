All Blacks' Jordie Barrett on his match winner: 'I held my breath a little bit'

A late penalty kick from Jordie Barrett gave New Zealand a 19-17 win over South Africa in their 100th test.

Jordie Barrett didn't consult captain Ardie Savea before kicking the late penalty that secured the All Blacks a 19-17 win over the Springboks on Saturday night.

There was no need. Barrett, who had earlier banged over three penalties and a conversion in Townsville, was in the zone.

Tertius Pickard/AP Jordie Barrett kicks the match winning penalty in Townsville.

The Springboks were leading 17-16, and on the cusp of securing a famous victory in the 100th test between the two countries, until All Blacks replacement midfield back Quinn Tupaea won a ruck penalty with several minutes left on the clock.

Fullback Barrett didn't bother waiting for referee Luke Pearce wrap his lips around the whistle before accelerating upfield to take control.

"I was running forward as soon as I saw Quinn get over the ball, and the referee hadn't put his arm up,'' Barrett said.

"Ardie knew as soon as he (Tupaea) had won the turnover that it (the kick) was within my range. I didn't even communicate with him.

"I just ran up to the ref and pointed to the sticks. Yeah, it was a cool moment.''

Unlike the All Blacks fans at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, who nervously sat on the edge of their seats, Barrett was in a confident mood as he set-up his tee for an angled kick on the 40m stripe in the 78th minute.

Barrett didn't disappoint. The ball split the sticks.

"I held my breath a little bit. I didn't want it to draw too much more. It just snuck inside that right upright. I felt like I struck it pretty sweetly.

"Yeah, it was a good strike.''

The win means the All Blacks have won the Rugby Championship, despite having one more game to play against the Springboks on the Gold Coast next weekend.

Barrett rewarded coach Ian Foster for his loyalty after being named to start in the No 15 jersey ahead of Damian McKenzie, and now seems certain to start there again.

Tertius Pickard/AP New Zealand's Jordie Barrett kicks the match-winning penalty against the Springboks in Townsville on Saturday.

Although his kicking was perfect, Barrett still had his share of hairy moments as Springboks No 9 Faf de Klerk repeatedly sent high kicks down his channel.

The tactic, surely one of the most tedious in a playbook, may be a terrible advertisement for the game but it was extremely effective.

De Klerk often forced Barrett to sprint forward while under extreme pressure by a rocket chaser in heavy traffic.

The Springboks also tried to ensure there was a nasty welcome party waiting, in the form of a big forward, when Barrett returned to earth after taking the ball in the air.

Sky Sport The All Blacks and the Springboks play their 100th test match in a storied rivalry on Saturday night.

With de Klerk making the ball spin and wobble in orbit, the All Blacks repeatedly spilled the ball and gave possession back.

"I have never had that many contestable kicks to deal with in a game,'' Barrett admitted. "It is pretty hard to combat, but it was a challenge I was kind of relishing last night.

"Every time they were setting up for a box kick, I knew it was a chance to go up and own the space in the air.''

It wasn't as if the All Blacks hadn't expected the tactic. It's just the Springboks have perfected the art that is the cornerstone of their game.

"I guess we have got to find some ways to combat that because they throw all sort of different scenarios at us,'' Barrett stated.