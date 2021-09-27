All Blacks vs Springboks: Breakdown and bombs give NZ coaches plenty to ponder

It is not just the All Blacks’ high ball work that will be going under the microscope on the Gold Coast this week, with some concerning breakdown shortcomings in Saturday’s last-ditch victory over South Africa also slated for special attention.

The All Blacks scraped out an unconvincing 19-17 victory over the world champion Springboks at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday to not only mark the 100th test – and a century of competition – between the two nations on the right note, but clinch another Rugby Championship title with a week to spare, and maintain their undefeated record for 2021.

But they did so by the skin of their teeth after comfortably their worst performance of the season.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images All Blacks selector Grant Fox has highlighted some missed assignments at the breakdown in Saturday’s victory.

The New Zealanders’ ninth victory in their last 11 tests against the Springboks was only sealed by fullback Jordie Barrett’s ice-cool 78th-minute penalty after a combination of the humid conditions, a relentless South African attack via high kicks and some poor All Blacks handling left the match in the balance until the very end.

Though the South African reliance on a stodgy, one-dimensional attack off Faf de Klerk’s box kicks garnered plenty of criticism in the aftermath of a test that did little to showcase the international game, Ian Foster’s men contributed to their struggles with a succession of errors, both off the high balls and around the park.

And long-serving selector, and All Blacks great, Grant Fox has highlighted another aspect of the performance that will be getting the deep-dive treatment this week as the New Zealanders look to wrap up the Rugby Championship in style with a rematch against the Boks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Head coach Ian Foster and selector Grant Fox look on during the International Test Match between the All Blacks and Fiji at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“It was a frustrating old night because at times we looked like we were going to create, then we’d make a mistake, drop a ball or give a penalty away, and we’d let them off the hook. Our skills let us down,” Fox told Ian Smith on SENZ Radio on Monday.

“The real frustration, and it was early in the game, was our breakdown wasn’t working because we were short of numbers and we were short of numbers because on occasion some guys didn’t nail their roles and didn’t get to where they needed to be and it made life difficult for us.”

SKY SPORT A late penalty kick from Jordie Barrett gave New Zealand a 19-17 win over South Africa in their 100th test.

Later in the interview, Fox reasserted the concern around shortcomings at the breakdown undermining the All Blacks’ effort,

“It was a tough night for [halfback] TJ [Perenara] because our breakdown work wasn’t as good as it has been. We were often a man down because someone didn’t perform their role. So we’ve got to work out why that happened and the coaching staff will drill down into that,” he said.

It is set to be a big week for the All Blacks as they look to complete the Rugby Championship “grand slam” – a target set out by Foster almost as soon as the team left the field on Saturday in north Queensland.

There is a lot to fix. They did not deal well with an almost unprecedented aerial assault from the Boks, despite its predictability. They also lost four lineouts on their throw, coughed up some puzzling scrum penalties and had a bad case of the dropsees, with as many as 16 handling errors blighting their effort. South Africa’s only try came when wing George Bridge made a hash of a high kick and gifted a five-pointer to Sbu Nkosi.

Fox admitted that even he was surprised by the unerring nature of the Boks’ kick attack.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett had to deal with a lot of high ball against the Springboks in Townsville.

“They’ve had a lot of success with this strategy, they’re ruthless about it, and they’re actually very good at it … but I can’t remember a time in my nearly 40 years in top-level footy where you have a halfback box-kick in the middle of the park about 30 metres out. But it brought them a try when Bridgey dropped a high ball.

”Like anything, when something you’ve planned works once, you’re going to keep trying it, aren’t you.”

Fox lauded young loose forward Ethan Blackadder’s effort at No 7, noting he looked as though he was “built for test rugby”, and had similar praise for Barrett’s outstanding all-round game at fullback.

“He’s made a lot of progress … there seems to be a calmness about him, and he likes the big moment. What I liked with that kick (to win the game) is there was never any doubt he was going to put his hand up and say ‘give me the ball’.

“His high-ball work at the moment is very good, his goalkicking all round is superb and his positional play round the field is good. He didn’t get challenged defensively too often on Saturday but we know that’s a strength of his game.”

And Fox hinted that there would be some changes this week, though not widespread as the All Blacks look to make it 10 victories from 10 in 2021.

“It’s possible we’ll tweak one or two positions because we’ve got the Rugby Championship locked up,” he told SENZ. “We’ve given some guys an opportunity in South Africa I, some guys played well, some guys not as well as they would have liked. What we’ve got to mull over is do we put them back in to give them a chance to experience that again and perhaps learn from it, or do we try someone else in the odd position to see how they scrub up against this?”