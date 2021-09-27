All Blacks vs Springboks: Big boppers eye improvements in South African rematch

Nepo Laulala says it's like running through a brick wall going up against South Africa in the test arena.

With equal parts frustration and admiration fuelling them in the wake of their Rugby Championship-clinching victory over South Africa, the All Blacks are bristling to get a second crack at the old foe just seven days on.

That was very much the message from starting props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala as they reflected on Saturday’s grind-out 19-17 victory over the Springboks in Townsville that sets the New Zealanders up for a Rugby Championship “grand slam” this week on the Gold Coast.

That was the firm objective coach Ian Foster set his side within minutes of the final whistle last Saturday evening in steamy north Queensland, remarking how special it would be in such challenging circumstances to achieve a clean sweep of this tough competition.

SUPPLIED 'It was a good strike': Jordie Barrett talks about the winning kick against the Springboks

Soon after Monday’s video review, Laulala talked about the brutality of the challenge against the Springboks up front, and the sense of satisfaction from walking off with the victory. Moody also appreciated the physical battle, but spoke of the frustration at some of the other tactics employed by the South Africans, at scrum time, with the kick and slowing the contest down.

The All Blacks, by their own admission, were lucky to eke out a victory against a South African side that stuck rigidly to its high-ball kick-and-chase plan, and caught the All Blacks somewhat on the hop in steamy conditions.

The New Zealanders dropped a lot of ball, both off kicks and from passes, and were off the mark a little at lineout and scrum time, as well as the breakdown where Monday’s review showed up some key shortcomings. In other words, they did well to scramble that last-gasp victory, via Jordie Barrett’s ice-cool boot, to keep their perfect record for 2021 intact.

Both Laulala and Moody were giving the Springboks plenty of credit for their part in making things so difficult in the 100th matchup between the two nations. It was the first time they had clashed since the 23-13 victory to open pool play at the 2019 World Cup, and there is a distinct feeling they will be better this week for the Townsville experience.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images All Blacks prop Joe Moody is tackled by South Africa's Damian de Allende in Saturday's test in Townsville.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Laulala of the scrum battle. “It’s hard to come by good scrummaging opposition, and when you come up against a pack that just want to kill you, just want to go straight through you, it’s a different feeling, especially after the game.

“It’s so rewarding when you get the win. These kind of sore feelings now post-game, it’s almost like a reward for me. It’s more satisfying than coming out feeling good.”

Laulala talked about the mindset needed to go up against “big strong men who want to fold you in half” and felt the All Blacks would be better placed this week to deal with that challenge.

“They’re a natural brick wall when you try to run through them,” he said. “It’s always an arm-wrestle against the Africans, but these are the games where you clearly see what you need to work on as well. It was tough and way more satisfying than these big winning-margin games.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images The battle is always tough at scrum time when the All Blacks and Boks go to battle, and Saturday was no different.

Moody also enjoyed the scrum battle. “They’re big, powerful men and the different aspects of the technicalities they bring also challenges, as well as the pure power and size of them. It’s always a good challenge,” he said.

But it can also be a frustrating one when the scrum calls are going against you, as they were at times on Saturday with English referee Luke Pearce.

“We know their tightheads like to angle in and attack our hookers, that sort of carry on,” said Moody of the Boks’ scrum approach. “Even the way they set up on the bind, put a bit of lean-through with their No 8s firing early to trigger their scrum … there are technicalities that are different but unless you really love scrummaging, it’s probably going to bore you.”

What bored Moody a little was the South Africans’ tactics to slow the game down with injury breaks.

“It did get very frustrating,” he said. “It almost felt like I was hardly getting a sweat on,” he said. “Literally just about every stoppage someone was going down and having a smoko, so it would be nice if something could be sorted with the officiating this weekend.”

The review made it clear that most of what the All Blacks had to sort was of their own doing, with Moody declaring the All Blacks had an “average night at the office”.

“If you saw all the clips we got shown where we could have made better decisions and done things better, you would say there is a lot of room for improvement,” he said of the objective for Saturday at Cbus Super Stadium. “On the night you didn’t realise how many things we let slip and missed out on, but the review showed there is a lot of room for improvement.”

And as Moody made clear, the message from the coaches this week was all about taking responsibility.

“For the most part we were getting in the right places, and it was decision-making that was letting us down. It’s about guys actually calling for the ball when they’re in the right spot. We let a lot of things slip, and need to be better in our roles.”