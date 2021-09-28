All Blacks vs Springboks: Richie Mo'unga back on deck, and back into lockdown

But assistant coach Scott McLeod says decision yet to be made on whether Crusaders star will be picked.

Richie Mo’unga has come out of one lockdown and into another as he joins the All Blacks in the nick of time to help them seal their Rugby Championship “grand slam” on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod confirmed, following a snappy training session on Tuesday morning, that Mo’unga had taken a full part and would be available for Saturday’s competition finale against South Africa and also that they had been plunged back into level-2 restrictions after the state announced four community-acquired Covid cases in the Brisbane area

That means that for the time being they are essentially hotel-bound in Surfers Paradise, though they are able to continue training in their team bubble.

Richie Mo'unga is back on board with the All Blacks on the Gold Coast, and hoping to play on Saturday against the Boks.

“We just got off the bus back from training, and Shandy (team manager Darren Shand) informed us it’s level 2 in terms of the tournament,” McLeod told New Zealand media on a zoom call. “We’re not allowed to go out of the hotel, except for essentials. We’ve been that way a number of weeks now, so we know how to have some fun as a group inside, and we’ll do that in the next day or two until that changes.”

McLeod said the reintroduction of restrictions was unexpected, but would not unduly affect the group as they plot a much more convincing performance against the Boks on the back of Saturday’s shaky 19-17 victory in Townsville.

It certainly shouldn’t deter Mo’unga at all, after the All Blacks’ first-choice No 10 had spent the last fortnight in MIQ in a bid to appear in this last match of the championship where the side will attempt to complete the 6-0 “grand slam”.

All Blacks review of Springboks test shows 'a lot of room for improvement'.

The defence coach confirmed the slick-stepping Cantab was in the selection mix, though his readiness on the back of the fortnight’s managed isolation would have to be assessed.

“There were a few tired and sore bodies as you would expect, but we’ve recovered really well,” said McLeod. “We had a smart day yesterday in terms of getting our clarity mainly in our heads and our books, and today was a bit more zip. We’re happy with how the boys have bounced back.

The All Blacks have a plan in place to defuse the bombs of Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk.

“Richie was snappy and sharp and tried to lift the intensity, but we had to keep him under rein. He’s been inside for two weeks, has been working hard, but we need to assess where he’s at and what’s best for the team.”

Head coach Ian Foster will ponder switching Beauden Barrett out for Mo’unga’s fresh legs, though is more likely to bring the new dad off the bench after so long away from the test arena. He last played against the Wallabies in Auckland on August 14.

McLeod also indicated the All Blacks were highly motivated to respond to South Africa’s suffocating tactics that so successfully stymied their game in Townsville.

Between the Boks’ work at the breakdown, their line-speed on defence and their high-ball kick-and-chase attack, the world champions put the clamps on New Zealand’s normally free-flowing style and kept them to just the single Will Jordan try a couple of minutes into the contest.

“With their tackle and hunting ability to pressure our ruck and our ball, they took a lot of it,” said McLeod. “So we weren’t happy with our cleanout and ball-carry. Also their line-speed does put us under pressure. In saying that, in any defensive situation there is always space somewhere and our ability to see that space wasn’t good enough.

Scott McLeod says the All Blacks have to be better at seeing where the space is against the Boks' defence.

“We created the opportunities but we need to see where that space is earlier so we can get the ball there. That’s the improvement we want to see.”

The solutions, added McLeod, came both in smarter passing and better kicking.

“Their wings like to come in hard and we left men out in the channel unmarked, so we’ve got to be able to pass the ball there and kick the ball there.”

And the defence coach confirmed he had helped formulate a plan to counter that box-kicking attack, mostly via Faf de Klerk’s boot, that rained down so consistently in Townsville.

“We found it hard to adjust to that, but we got better as the game wore on. From the review we’ve come up with strategies on how to deal with it a lot better, and we look forward to the back three executing that this week.

”We didn’t get to play the game we wanted to last week, and that’s what’s motivated the players to want to do it this week.”

But it was fair to say McLeod was not buying into this theory that the one-dimensional Boks’ attacking strategy was some sort of a blight on the game.

“The beauty of our game is you can play it many different ways,” he said. “They nail theirs pretty much to perfection a lot of the time. If you want to be the best in the world, then you have to adapt to other styles, counter those, and then be able to play your game. That’s the challenge for us this week.”