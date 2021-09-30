All Blacks vs South Africa – all you need to know for Rugby Championship rematch

10:45, Sep 30 2021
Brodie Retallick goes on the charge for the All Blacks in their gritty win over the world champion Springboks last weekend.
Brodie Retallick goes on the charge for the All Blacks in their gritty win over the world champion Springboks last weekend.

THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

ALL BLACKS v SOUTH AFRICA

Where: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia

When: Saturday, 11.05pm (NZT) (live coverage on Stuff from 10.40pm)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (c), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie.

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

WEATHER

Clear, 17degC at kickoff, W breeze

ODDS

All Blacks $1.24 South Africa $4.15

THE BIG STORYLINES

Stuff