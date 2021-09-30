All Blacks vs South Africa – all you need to know for Rugby Championship rematch
THE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
ALL BLACKS v SOUTH AFRICA
Where: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia
When: Saturday, 11.05pm (NZT) (live coverage on Stuff from 10.40pm)
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)
Assistant referees: Damon Murphy, Jordan Way (Aus)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)
THE TEAMS
All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (c), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie.
Springboks: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (c), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.
WEATHER
Clear, 17degC at kickoff, W breeze
ODDS
All Blacks $1.24 South Africa $4.15
THE BIG STORYLINES
Bombs away! All Blacks ready for aerial assault – but can they deal with it?
ABs Rugby Championship grand slam would be no rare feat
ABs captain Ardie Savea's big learning curve
All Blacks' happy hooker Asafo Aumua eyes his Bok-it list opportunity
Ellison: ABs have found their World Cup No 12 in Havili
All Black Luke Jacobson completes road to recovery
'It's an area we need to improve' – Ian Foster challenges wings to rise to Boks challenge
Richie Mo'unga is back, starting on the bench for All Blacks vs Springboks
All Blacks' big wait on Anton Lienert-Brown
Will he or won't he? Richie Mo'unga selection dilemma as All Blacks back into lockdown
All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett can become indispensable
Do the All Blacks just build a Bridge and get over it?
'They just want to go straight through you' - All Blacks props relish the Boks challenge