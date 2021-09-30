All Blacks vs South Africa: Ian Foster switches up his wing men to face Boks assault

The All Blacks team to take on the Springboks in their final clash of the Rugby Championship series.

The All Blacks forwards, more or less en masse, get a second chance this week against the Springboks to prove they can be better – though wings George Bridge and Will Jordan have been shown no such leniency.

Head coach Ian Foster has had a bit of a bob each way in his lineup to face the Springboks in their sixth and final Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast on Saturday night (kickoff 11.05pm NZT) as they shoot for their first “grand slam” of the competition since 2016.

After last week’s clutch, yet unconvincing, 19-17 victory over the world champion South Africans to clinch another championship title (their seventh in the four-team format since 2012), he has returned his forward pack all but unchanged, reverting to the group initially named before Luke Jacobson was a late withdrawal with a stomach upset.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images The All Blacks will look for Sevu Reece to rise to the high-ball challenge in the championship finale.

That sees in-form loose forward Ethan Blackadder drop back to the bench after being the standout New Zealand forward last week – a call Foster admitted he made reluctantly, but with a degree of calculation.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks: Richie Mo'unga named on bench for clash against Springboks

* Springboks forced into changes for Rugby Championship finale against All Blacks

* Ex-captain Pablo Matera among six Argentina players stranded in NSW after Byron Bay trip

* All Blacks vs Springboks: Richie Mo'unga back on deck, and back into lockdown



The All Blacks had some major lineout wobbles, were short of the mark at the breakdown and were penalised more than their liking at the scrum – yet Foster has green-lighted the starters to show that they are better than that in the championship finale.

But in the backs he has not been quite as generous, making a change at halfback, with Brad Weber getting the chance to ignite the tempo game from the off, at centre, with the return of a fit-again Anton Lienert-Brown, and most saliently dropping last week’s starting wings Jordan and Bridge out of the 23 altogether, with somewhat of a proverbial flea in their ears.

Rieko Ioane shifts from centre back out to No 11, where he has played so well for the All Blacks this year, and Sevu Reece gets his shot on the right wing this week to show he can do better under the barrage of high kicks than Jordan and Bridge managed seven days earlier.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Ian Foster hopes Rieko Ioane can fire up his game back on the left wing this week on the Gold Coast.

“It clearly was an area we felt we needed to improve from last week and they’ve got a real focus for that,” said Foster from the Gold Coast of his back-three reshuffle.

“Sevu has played really well, I think Rieko has gone well too [on the wing], and our back three perhaps weren’t at the level we needed them to be last week. So clearly a message has been sent.”

Bridge’s omission is not a surprise, given his shakiness under the deluge of bombs, but Jordan’s might raise an eyebrow or two, especially as he scored the All Blacks’ only try of the match a couple of minutes in to extend his hit-rate to 12 in nine tests.

But Foster was clearly unhappy with the back three’s work on a disjointed and error-ridden night for the All Blacks’ speed men, with the exception of match-winner Jordie Barrett who makes a fifth straight start at fullback.

In terms of the halfback mix, Foster has continued a rotation arrangement since Aaron Smith dropped out of the equation. “We’re happy with Brad and TJ, but it’s just a part of growing Brad to give him a chance to start against South Africa and use TJ’s experience off the bench,” he said.

The bench has also been tweaked significantly, with late arrival Richie Mo’unga getting a crack fresh out of quarantine, and hooker Asafo Aumua and prop George Bower also bringing their fresh legs to a fifth test match in as many weeks.

Foster had full confidence in Mo’unga playing a key role in a more impactful bench unit this week.

“His buildup has been great … from a physical side he came over before his two-week quarantine in really good shape. He’s been able to keep his aerobic base up and had a few weights in his room, so he’s in a good place.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images The hard-working Ethan Blackadder is unlucky to drop back to the All Blacks bench for the finale against the Boks.

“We’ve been careful to graduate his week, and minimise things like kicking so he doesn’t assume a straight load and maybe stress his groin. We’ve tried to be smart, but he’s here for a reason, and we’re excited about having him on the bench.”

Foster said there was a “strategy” side to Blackadder’s unlucky return to the bench.

“He’s a very physical player, and that’s two big games in a row he’s played. We’ve got a forwards bench with a plan to go on in the last part of the game and bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm … and you could put TJ and Damian [McKenzie] in that same mix.”

In short, Foster has made it clear that last week was not quite good enough.

“We were delighted with the result last week, but weren’t as delighted with the performance,” he said. “We want to take the things we learned and apply them. In order to get the lessons, putting a large part of the group out again is important, but also acknowledging five tests in a row has given us a chance to freshen up a few areas, and look at the impact of our bench.”

And, most importantly, another tilt at the world champions, and toughest rival, would be an important step down the evolution pathway of this group.

“This is a big opportunity,” added Foster. “We didn’t play South Africa last year, they’ve been No 1 in the world and we want to learn as much as we can about how to play against them.”

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Brad Weber; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie.