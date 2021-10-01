All Blacks vs South Africa: Richie Mo'unga could be key to unlocking Boks' defence, says Robbie Deans

Robbie Deans, who coached against the Springboks on 14 occasions when he was in charge of the Wallabies, expects the All Blacks to be better in the test on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Robbie Deans says it’s the Springboks' gamesmanship, not the kick-and-suffocate tactics against the All Blacks, that should worry the game's officials.

Former All Blacks fullback Deans, who plotted against the Springboks on 14 occasions as Wallabies coach between 2008 and 2013, believed criticism of the world champion's conservative game plan, which made the test against the All Blacks in Townsville last weekend a slug-fest, was unwarranted.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to take on the Springboks in their final clash of the Rugby Championship series.

Although the All Blacks won 19-17 to secure the Rugby Championship title with a round to spare, it was their opponents' conservative tactics that fired-up many post-match discussions.

Deans, though, was having none of it.

He reckoned the Springboks were entitled to play any style they wanted, noting the decision to keep sending the ball skywards off Faf de Klerk's boot almost worked until All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett kicked a late penalty.

"I think they (the Springboks) are missing the creative genius of Cheslin Kolbe because he has got the capacity to unlock games but, personally, I don't agree with the narrative around that there is a specific way that you should play,'' Deans, who now coaches the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan, said.

"What makes rugby is the ability for teams to choose a way that suits their DNA, and ... gives them the best chance of succeeding. Which is important.''

Kenji Demura/Photosport Robbie Deans and his Panasonic Wild Knights players celebrate after beating Suntory in the Top League final at Chichibunomiya Stadium in Tokyo on May 23.

It would be a major shock if Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber, who was unable to select wing Kolbe to play the All Blacks on the Gold Coast on Saturday night because he remains injured, deviated from his blueprint for the test at Cbus Super Stadium.

Although the Springboks' methods reaped an ugly 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions in the Republic, losses to the Wallabies (twice) and the All Blacks have provided Nienaber with little wriggle room when confronted with criticism.

Robbie Deans coached the Wallabies between 2008 and 2013.

Yet he still received support this week, from an unexpected source. All Blacks coach Ian Foster described the reaction to Springboks' conservative tactics as "a little over the top'', although he will also expect better from his own players following their high error-rate.

While the sight of halfback de Klerk kicking non-stop didn't bother Deans, he was less enamoured by the Springboks' habit of trying to slow the game down.

"The elephant in the room in this discussion, to be honest, is not so much the method,'' Deans said.

Staff photographer/Stuff Robbie Deans, pictured playing for Canterbury during the team's win over the touring British and Irish Lions in Christchurch in 1983.

"Last week was a great contest; the issue was the ball out-of-play.

"That is the issue that needs to be addressed by the powers that be. You can blame the adjudicators, or the people assessing them, but the flow in the game is gone. There are too many stoppages, and you spend too long looking at the screen.''

The sight of the Springboks forwards repeatedly asking for medical attention from support staff became routine in Townsville, so much so that All Blacks prop Joe Moody said he struggled to break a sweat during the regular "smoko''' calls.

The ruse to rob the All Blacks of their lightning-quick style almost worked, but it was a terrible way to promote the sport.

"That is where the frustration comes in, and it exacerbates any other gripes you have around the game,'' Deans added.

"There is no provision for that. If there's blood (on a player), you go off. And you call their bluff when they are just taking a breather. If it happens again 'sorry, you are off, and we carry on'.

Tertius Pickard/AP Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx reflects following the Rugby Championship test defeat to the All Blacks in Townsville.

"It is all manageable.''

Deans, who assisted head coach John Mitchell when the All Blacks beat the Springboks five times in 2002 and 2003 and also guided the Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles, has been impressed by the team Foster has picked for the re-match.

Retaining Beauden Barrett means the All Blacks have a playmaker who can kick long and nudge cross-kicks, but Deans also believes the addition of Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield and Richie Mo'unga joining Damian McKenzie on the pine is vital in finding ways through the Springboks' rush defence.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga has been named on the bench for the test against the Springboks.

"I like the team that Ian has picked,'' Deans said.

"Players like Mo'unga and Damian McKenzie coming off the bench, and Anton Lienert-Brown (starting), will be more of a sideways threat with their offloading.

"And so it makes it harder for them (the Springboks) to rush. A player than can step can get a shoulder through and offload, and all of a sudden you have broken the line down, and it's a different game.''