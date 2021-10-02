All Blacks vs South Africa: Bombs away – NZ challenged to defuse the Boks attack

The All Blacks team to take on the Springboks in their final clash of the Rugby Championship series.

Say what you want about the Springboks’ bombs-away style – and there are plenty chipping in on that topic – but there can be no doubt it challenged the All Blacks to the limit in last Saturday’s 100th test between the two great rugby nations.

For the first time in 2021, Ian Foster’s New Zealander looked fallible, and beatable, in Townsville as they fumbled their way to the most fortunate of 19-17 victories to seal a seventh Rugby Championship triumph since 2012. That the South Africans went so close by playing a one-dimensional game of high kick and chase is what has so many opining around the rugby world, including All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan who has accused the world champions of ruining the game as a spectacle.

But the Boks were unrepentant afterwards, and have stayed on script since, saying that the pressure game off the kick is in their DNA, that it works for them (and they do have a Rugby World Cup and Lions series scalp to testify to that) and that they are going to keep bringing it as long as it serves up the opportunities it did against a flummoxed New Zealand side in Townsville.

Tertius Pickard/AP Jordie Barrett and his back-three mates can expect more of the same in Saturday's Rugby Championship finale.

“Our option will always be to attack space,” said Boks coach Jacques Nienabar after unveiling a settled lineup to close out the championship. “You also try to attack space with what you feel you are good at … your DNA. We feel that [the kicking game] is our DNA, that is what we are good at, and we can’t hide away from it.”

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard was reading from the same hymn book in the leadup to Saturday’s second matchup against the All Blacks.

“We have a specific DNA that we believe we are the best at,” he said. “When it comes to the aerial contest, we think we are the best in the world. We will keep doing it because we trust our process and we trust our plan.”

In many ways last Saturday was just what the All Blacks needed – a timely reminder that they are not always going to have things their own way at the pointy end of test rugby. They had sashayed through the championship hitherto unbothered, scoring tries like they were going out of fashion against the out-matched Wallabies and Pumas.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Boks halfback Faf de Klerk tested the All Blacks with a succession of high kicks they did not always deal well with.

Last Saturday they managed just one try against that rushing Boks defence in the third minute of the contest, and never really looked like adding to that tally thereafter. They snuck home on a clutch late penalty from Jordie Barrett, but only after they had been beaten to the punch at the breakdown and lineout, and had spilt a mountain of possession.

The Boks may be limited in their attacking prowess, but there can be no doubting their competitiveness and feistiness, and equally no faulting their ability to stick rigidly to a game-plan as nailed-on as last week’s was.

This week the ball is in the All Blacks’ court, and Foster has made that clear in somewhat of a bob-each-way selection. He has dropped wings Will Jordan and George Bridge for their failings under the high ball, and tweaked his backline significantly. But he has stayed, more or less, faithful to the pack who were not much better than their butter-fingered backline mates in Townsville and said he expects better this week. Much better.

“We haven’t tried to talk down the significance of the games, and have tried to put ourselves under pressure, both last week with the 100th test and this week by setting a goal of a grand slam-type achievement. It’s good for us to feel that pressure and expectation,” he said

Tertius Pickard/AP Ian Foster says his players have led the response to dealing with the Boks' pressure tactics this week.

More specifically Foster will look for better attention to detail at the breakdown and lineout, and better execution so as to play at the pace his team needs to. He said the players had led the response there this week.

“You need to diagnose the problems first, and I think we’ve done that. It’s also partly acknowledging some of it is things we can control, but some of it is things that South Africa do very well, and acknowledging you’re not going to win every moment against a top quality team. But what we can’t do is back up bad moment after bad moment after bad moment.”

It all comes down to the All Blacks’ ability to find space under the pressure of that rush defence. They too can kick for it on occasion. But there will be an emphasis on better ball protection at the breakdown and better depth on attack to improve passing options.

What is clear is that they will have to deal with the bombs. Again.

“They’ll be thinking [last week] they were one goal-kick away from a win and they trust the tactics they went about to do that. I don’t see massive variations coming,” said Foster.

And condemnation of that style?

“It’s gone over the top a little bit,” added the All Blacks coach. “They’ve chosen a style of play and it’s been very effective for them. It was very effective back in 2009 when they hailed bombs on the All Blacks and we lost three in a row to them. It’s not like this is new … last week we saw how good they are at it. We’ve just got to be as good at our game.”

Or better, preferably.

Rugby Championship, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast: All Blacks vs Springboks (kickoff 11.05pm NZT):

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Brad Weber; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt), Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo’unga, Damian McKenzie.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).