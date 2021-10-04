All Blacks bolter Josh Lord's emotional call to parents: 'There were a few tears'

Lock Josh Lord has been picked to join the All Blacks for the northern hemisphere tour because Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu will return to New Zealand.

Josh Lord was isolating on a Taranaki dairy farm when the bombshell landed.

The 2.02m lock was in a spare bedroom room of the farm house owned by provincial coach Neil Barnes and wife Megan when he got a phone call from All Blacks manager Darren Shand.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Josh Lord played his first game for Taranaki in 2019 and made his first appearance for the Chiefs this year.

Shand got to the point.

Lord was wanted by All Blacks coach Ian Foster for the northern hemisphere tour because Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu were scheduled to return to New Zealand from Australia.

"I was pretty much parked up, watching a bit of Netflix when I got the phone call and everything happened from there,'' Lord said on Monday.

"I had heard a little bit, that they (the All Blacks selectors) might be sniffing around, but it was still pretty much out of the blue. It was a bit of a shock.''

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Josh Lord of the Chiefs looks to pass during a pre-season game against the Blues.

Not that the 20-year-old could venture out to celebrate with mates.

Lord had been in Hamilton when it was declared the city would go into alert level 3 at 11.5pm Sunday. Things happened in a hurry. He made arrangements to travel back to Taranaki, where he plays his provincial rugby, and has since been isolating on Barnes' farm after having a Covid test as a precaution.

All going to plan, Lord should appear for Taranaki in their NPC match against Otago this weekend and then start preparing to join the All Blacks ahead of their test against the United States in Washington DC on October 24.

Lord made his first appearance for Taranaki in 2019. This year he earned his first Super Rugby cap for the Chiefs.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Neil Barnes was involved with Josh Lord at the Chiefs and now coaches him at Taranaki.

Barnes, having coached the Chiefs forwards and now in charge of Taranaki, likes the way Lord goes about things - on and off the field.

"He's very explosive, and a very good skill-set. So he has got all the attributes to make a modern day lock,'' Barnes says.

"He doesn't shirk anything. He's just a good country boy that gets on with it. Physically he has got it all there, to be a really good player.''

Player and coach have more in common than just rugby.

Lord was brought up on his parents' dairy farm in Owhango in the central North island, and Barnes reckons the rural upbringing is reflected in the second rower efforts in rugby.

"The thing that has impressed me is that he is a modest, rural boy who just takes things in his stride,'' Barnes noted.

"He's been brought up the right way, on the back of hard work.''

Lord's dad, Matt, was also a very useful lock; he represented North Harbour, and made one appearance for the Blues, before ex-All Blacks coach Wayne Smith invited him to play for the Northampton Saints in England in the early 2000s.

Injury forced him to call time after six years with the club.

Josh won't forget making the calls to parents Matt and Teresa in a hurry.

"It was a pretty special moment to be able to thank them for everything they have done so far,'' Josh said. "Yes, there were a few tears.

"They were stoked, and I was for them too.''

Talent scouts from the Taranaki's rugby academy recognised Lord's potential when he was at Hamilton Boys' High School, and appearances for the NZ under-20 team followed.

He also said he appreciated the guidance he got from Barnes and ex-All Black Jarred Hoeata at Taranaki.

Barnes said the academy staff deserved praise for seeing how good Lord could be.

"It's very gratifying,'' Barnes said. "To see your players get to the next level is something to celebrate, because that is what you are there for.

"From his (Lord's) side of it, we are rapt for him. He's on the way up. He's got a huge amount of potential.''