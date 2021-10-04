All Blacks: Sam Cane returning via Heartland hitout; Ian Foster confirms captaincy roadmap

Ardie Savea's shoulder gets tested as the All Blacks load up for the trip to Noosa.

Ian Foster’s 2020 All Blacks captain wants to play Heartland rugby this weekend to help with his transition back to the international arena – but only if the “bureaucrats” will let him.

Clearly there are some things that not even the All Blacks coach has control over, and loosening up the eligibility regulations on the New Zealand provincial scene might be one of them.

However, Sam Cane appeared to confirm he would be playing in the Heartland Championship for King Country against West Coast at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park on Saturday.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Sam Cane can't play for Bay of Plenty this weekend, so is searching for a hitout elsewhere.

He tweeted on Monday night: “It’s been a long 6 months but the body is ready to play some rugby again. Really looking forward to linking up with the mighty King Country Rams this weekend in the Heartland Championship.”

Foster confirmed on Monday that last year’s skipper, Cane, would be part of a group including veteran hooker Dane Coles, 127-test lock Sam Whitelock, loose forward Shannon Frizell and young Taranaki lock Josh Lord who would join the All Blacks in Washington DC to supplement their northern tour party. The quintet are scheduled to fly out of New Zealand on Thursday week and would arrive in the US ahead of the All Blacks party who will have a training camp in Australia next week.

Locks Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu are returning to New Zealand for family reasons, after gaining MIQ spots via last week’s allocation. Both are planned exits, though their scenarios had only been nailed down ahead of the final Rugby Championship test.

But Foster would like Cane and Coles, in particular, to get some rugby this weekend after long spells out recovering from injury, or in Cane’s case surgery on his pectoral muscle.

For Coles that should not be a problem, with Wellington down to host Canterbury in a Friday night all-Premiership NPC fixture. The hooker has not played since picking up a calf injury in the wake of the test against Fiji in Dunedin on July 10.

But Cane’s situation is not so straightforward, with the 29-year-old loose forward’s Bay of Plenty team not due to play this weekend because their scheduled match against Counties Manukau has been postponed. Cane, who has not played this year, has been training with the Steamers ahead of imminent game-time.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ian Foster with Sam Cane.

Which is where the Heartland competition comes in.

“They are due to play this weekend in New Zealand,” said Foster of Cane and Coles. “Sammy was due to play last weekend but things are changing in New Zealand … Sam won’t play [for Bay of Plenty]. We’re looking around to see if he might be available to play a game of Heartland rugby.

“We’re not sure on the latest on that, but he’s desperate to do that so we’ll see how the bureaucratic cogs chug their way through that one.”

Foster did not say which Heartland team Cane was aiming to play for, but it’s hard to see how the presence of a recent All Blacks captain and first-choice test No 7 playing in that competition would not be a huge boost for a level of the game that could do with a lift.

Heartland rugby, of course, was canned in 2020 because of the pandemic, and is only three rounds into this year’s competition after being delayed by the latest lockdown.

And Cane would not jump straight back in as captain, Foster confirmed just a little cryptically.

“We’re going to go with status quo,” he said. “The players we’re bringing over are joining this group, so as far as I’m concerned this is the status quo we’ve got right here. So Ardie [Savea] will carry on leading this team in the short term.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hooker Dane Coles is looking for a hitout for Wellington this weekend before joining the All Blacks in the US.

“Once we get to Washington and Wales and make some assessments of where the other guys are at, then we’ll let people know. But Ardie has done a great job, Sam Whitelock was outstanding in the early part of the year, and with Sam Cane we’re likely just to let him come back into the environment for the first two to three weeks, get his confidence and find his feet, and we will juggle that as we go along.”

In terms of the disrupted NPC, the All Blacks coach said his sympathies went out to teams dealing with a difficult situation, but from the national perspective there was upside in the competition pushing on into November.

“It suits us in some ways that it does go into November because we’ve got more players playing,” he said. “With the ability to bring players from New Zealand into Europe easier than bringing them into Australia, it does mean we’re still casting our eye over a couple of players in case we have injuries. So the door is still open there.”

The All Blacks coach also confirmed travel logistics didn’t allow for a chunk of his squad to head straight to the UK to start preparations for the test against Wales on October 31, as had been done previously when there has been a stopover en route.

They meet the USA in Washington on October 24.

“The variables are so different and travel so much more complex than what it used to be, and how we have to have people together in soft quarantine situations,” he said. “The players joining us were going to come to Australia for a camp next week, but that won’t happen.

“So we didn’t think we could afford to keep them out of the environment for too long. We do have the ability to send a smaller group up on the Friday before the USA game to London which we will be doing. But the rest of the group will basically stay pretty tight.”