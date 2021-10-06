Ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read keen to coach in World 12s tournament

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read would like to be involved in the World 12s tournament in a coaching capacity.

Kieran Read will approach current All Blacks in a bid to make the proposed World 12s tournament a reality.

Ex-captain Read, who played the last of his 127 tests at the 2019 World Cup and retired from the game this year, has joined former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen as an ambassador for the World 12s, while former NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew is a non-executive director.

Like Hansen, Read isn't blind to the obstacles that must be negotiated if this event is to become reality: World Rugby, the members of Sanzaar and the Six Nations, the all-powerful French and English clubs form part of the barricade.

Sky Sport South Africa handed the All Blacks their first loss of the year after with a last-gasp penalty kick.

But Read is optimistic. When he got wind of the bold venture he contacted Hansen, saying he would like to be involved as a coach if the tournament is launched.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks coach Ian Foster keeps an open mind on World 12s proposal

* All Blacks in defeat prove that showing emotion is a winning move

* All Blacks v England: Stephen Jones salutes departing giants Steve Hansen and Kieran Read



"It definitely would appeal, with some kind of coaching,'' Read said.

"That was in the initial conversation I had with Steve, to be honest. It was like 'mate, I would be keen to be part of it in some kind of capacity'.''

Having conversations with some All Blacks he once played alongside are on the agenda.

The key, Read said, is to ensure a window is cleared to enable them to participate. And that won't be easy. The initial proposal noted the men's tournament, scheduled to be played over three weeks next August-September, would clash with the Rugby Championship.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Black captain Kieran Read and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton pose with the tournament trophy after the drawn series in 2017.

"Yes, we will (talk to All Blacks),'' he confirmed. "I think the genuine excitement will be there - I know that, definitely, from when I was playing and the guys that I was with.

"But you (current All Blacks) can't come out and say you want to be there because at the moment it's (the 12s tournament) going to be at the same time as the Rugby Championship.

"So that's not going to work, and we don't want to pull All Blacks out of that.''

Read has scheduled a Zoom meeting this week with old adversaries such as Springboks loose forward Schalk Burger, Wallabies utility back Matt Giteau, as well as England outside back Ugo Monye, to discuss what they can do to make the tournament a reality.

World 12s, which has a goal of generating around $500 million in the first five years, is targeting 192 players for eight franchises, playing an abbreviated format (30 minutes). Teams will consist of six forwards and six backs.

Read says the Indian Premier League cricket concept can work in rugby; if the World 12s tournament can get all parties to agree to a blueprint, it could play its part in player welfare, and handsomely reward national unions, clubs, players and coaches.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen, talks to Aaron Smith and Kieran Read after the latter's last test for the All Blacks at the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

While he accepted it may take a year or two before the top players can commit, Read was confident it would succeed and offer something out of the chaos created by the pandemic.

"If we can work genuinely together, and create something, it could be the catalyst to say 'okay, why haven't we been able to create a competition out of Covid?'

"It may be a blessing for rugby. If we got back to the status quo, I don't think we would have learned anything.''

After a long professional career, Read is now looking to set-up a business that focuses on leadership mentoring, and consulting.

While disappointed to watch the All Blacks lose 31-29 on the Gold Coast last weekend, he said you couldn't take anything away from the Springboks.

"We should have been good enough to win it, and weren't,'' Read said.

"That's probably the one thing you have to take a lesson out of. I don't think we played that well in those two games (against the Springboks).''

While the All Blacks couldn't meet their own expectations, he believes they have the ability to lift their performances in the northern hemisphere.

"You have to make sure you work out why we haven't played as well against a team that played differently to the Aussies.

"Around line-speed, around set-piece and kicking. You have to give credit to South Africa. But I think we can get better.''