Marc Hinton: All Blacks should be better in long run for Springboks reality check

OPINION: There is nothing like a dialled-in Springboks side to serve up a massive reality check. Turns out these All Blacks are not the polished article, nor formidable force, that many – including they themselves – thought they were.

That’s all right. This is 2021. The pandemic still rages. Up is still down. Left is right. Nothing is remotely normal and everyone ploughs along a path littered with obstacles, dead-ends and diversions. Somehow they’re carving out top-end sport, but it isn’t easy.

Everyone in international rugby is doing their best to get by, but the focus remains firmly fixed on the 2023 World Cup in France. We all pray that by then life will be more normal, more unencumbered. It’s a finish line of sorts for coaches such as our very own Ian Foster.

Two weeks ago we were all reflecting with plenty of satisfaction on the progress of the All Blacks under the second-year head coach whose bosses had already extended his contract through until the global gathering two years hence. They’d seen enough after Bledisloes I and II.

It looked an inspired decision after the New Zealanders backed up a sweep of July’s moderate fare by winning three straight against the Wallabies and then sashaying past Argentina’s Pumas with considerable ease. The All Blacks appeared to be on a plateau of one, and that theory was reinforced when Dave Rennie’s Australians knocked the Boks on their backsides for back-to-back test victories.

Then came the correction, first in Townsville, and then, last Saturday night, at the Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium. The All Blacks were fortunate to scrape out an ugly, error-ridden 19-17 victory in the former (extending their win streak to 10), but had the tables turned, and their bubble burst, in the latter when they lost their first test of 2021 as the Springboks nudged a quality encounter 31-29.

Those twin matches against the Boks have served up a major reality check for the All Blacks, and one that, if they’re smart, could even be a turning point on their path to reclaiming their global crown.

The South Africans, with their mixture of raw-boned physicality, set-piece power, withering defence and brilliant execution of a high-kick-and-chase game they have all but mastered, exposed the All Blacks.

That Foster’s men were still good enough to eke out one victory, and come within seconds of another, should be encouraging. There is still plenty these All Blacks do well and a split result against the World Cup champions, fresh off a 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions, is nowhere near a disaster.

In fact, as things stand now, it appears that the Boks and Blacks stand supreme as the leading two sides in the world, with the likes of England, France and, possibly, an improving Wallabies outfit nipping at their heels. Wales and Ireland, as ever, lurk not a million miles away.

But what the last fortnight has shown, vividly, is that Foster’s All Blacks are nowhere near the finished product.

The lineout has some major issues that need to be addressed, the breakdown remains an area where these All Blacks are susceptible, their work under the high ball remains, at best, erratic, discipline needs work and the forwards have again been exposed by a more physical and forceful opponent.

There was also a hint that captaincy/leadership came up short last Saturday when the South Africans were able to get away with some major infringing in the tackle, without the referee being made aware of what was going on.

The good news is it’s all fixable. Everyone’s short-handed, but the All Blacks have played much of this campaign without a quartet of influential performers in Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane and Dane Coles. Three of that group are joining the side in the US for the next run of five tests in consecutive weeks.

They are also without quality midfielder Jack Goodhue for all of 2021, have been down Richie Mo’unga for most of the Australian tour, and only got Joe Moody and Ofa Tuungafasi back late in the piece, and a tad underdone.

There have been bright spots. Ethan Blackadder has been a find, Brad Weber is developing, Brodie Retallick has got back up and running, Codie Taylor has been quality, Beauden Barrett has mixed moments of utter brilliance with the odd miscue, Jordie Barrett has offered a lot via an extended run at fullback and Rieko Ioane has, for the most part, been an invaluable backline weapon.

The South Africans are a brutal measuring stick. Akira Ioane was a shadow of the dominant player he’d been hitherto, and even Retallick was somewhat muted against them. The All Blacks forwards appear to be improving, but still have work to do as an imposing, physical unit.

For all of the above, the All Blacks are not far off the mark. They showed signs last Saturday of an ability to find the weak points in that rush defence, and they went toe to toe with a vastly improved Boks side throughout. It was disappointing they could not close out from in front, but that, too will be banked.

A lot to take in. And plenty of time to do it.