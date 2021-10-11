All Blacks: Revitalised Sam Cane declares himself fit and available to face USA

After just 57 minutes of grass-roots rugby, Sam Cane has his sights firmly on the All Blacks’ match against the USA in Washington DC as the ideal environment to make his return to test footy.

The 2020 All Blacks captain declared himself ready, willing and able to take the step up to full international duty after his Heartland hitout with King Country on Saturday in Taupō. He will fly out for the US on Thursday in about as positive frame of mind as someone could have after not playing a game of rugby since March this year.

Of course Cane, the first-choice All Blacks No 7 and Ian Foster’s initial skipper in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, had been through his second major surgery in three years after he tore his pectoral muscle playing for the Chiefs against the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

1 NEWS Cane ran out for King Country, just down the road from where he grew up.

After a hastily reshaped return-to-play plan, Cane, who also had some wear and tear on his shoulder repaired under the surgeon’s knife, logged just under three-quarters of a match on Saturday at Owen Delany Park when the Rams were well beaten 48-13 by Whanganui. It was all the 74-test 29-year-old needed to jump on the plane to the US with a decided spring in his step.

“It was real cool to pull on the boots again,” Cane told SENZ Radio’s Ian Smith on Monday. “It was a different level of footy, and was challenging, and unstructured, but I loved it. I certainly noticed my instincts and timing were off after a wee while out of the game, but hopefully I got a bit of rust out. The shoulder felt really good, so that’s the main thing.”

Most importantly, Cane felt the hitout advanced his cause significantly enough to put him on the selection radar, if required, for what should be a walk in the park against the struggling USA side in DC on Sunday, October 24 (NZT). It shapes as an ideal match for Foster to ease his returning troops back into the fray, as well as look at a few of his lesser utilised squad members as they kick off a run of five consecutive tests on tour.

“There’s been no real discussion around that,” added Cane who spoke to Foster and fitness coach Nic Gill straight after the game. “It’s more about getting back in the environment and training at that level of intensity the All Blacks do and getting a read off that … but it sort of makes sense that game against the States will be a pretty good sort of ease back into test footy.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Former All Blacks skipper Sam Cane relished the chance to soak up some grassroots footy at the weekend.

Cane told SENZ that the brief connection with the grassroots game in New Zealand had been a hugely positive experience. He even wound back the clock by being dropped off at the game by his father after staying the night before at his parents’ home nearby.

”We had guys the morning of the game who got up to milk at 3.30, guys who only got to the game just before kickoff because they had to do a morning shift. We had numerous guys who couldn’t make training on Thursday because of work commitments,” he said.

“It just highlighted to me the level of commitment a lot of men and women show to play the great game of footy. It was awesome to rub shoulders with those guys again. It’s probably been a good 10 years since I’ve played club rugby and it brought back a lot of those memories.”

As far as his state of mind after another long rehab, it is fair to say the experienced loose forward has put a healthy spin on that.

“The neck was unfortunate, but this one was a bit of wear and tear which makes sense. I’ve had a bad run with two major surgeries in three years, but in 2020 I had a great year and not for one minute [of this rehab] did I think this is not what I want to be doing. I was focused on getting back and still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer.”

Cane also gave a resounding thumbs-up to the 2021 All Blacks he will rejoin in the US capital later this week.

“They’ve taken a step up from last year,” he said. “A real strength is the depth that’s been built and internal competition for places. We’ve seen growth in a lot of guys in terms of leadership and having to step up with guys away … I think we’re in a much better place than last year and hopefully we can keep improving on this tour.”