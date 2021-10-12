All Blacks still licking Springboks wounds as they shape up for northern tour

The might of the USA looms, for sure, but the pain of their first defeat of the year still lingers for the All Blacks as they continue to lick their metaphorical wounds in what they’re fast discovering is snake country on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

The final phase of this challenging season opens on Saturday week in Washington DC against a US team just soundly defeated in a direct World Cup qualifier by Uruguay. Though as experienced All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick gladly reported from the team’s current base in sunny Queensland, their attentions still remain fixed rather determinedly on that first misfire of the season, when they were pipped 31-29 by the South Africans to conclude their Rugby Championship campaign on a flat note.

Ian Foster gave his All Blacks last week off in Noosa to refresh minds and bodies ahead of a five-week tour that will see them meet the US, Wales, Italy, Ireland and France on consecutive weekends to round out a challenging campaign.

Michael Chambers/Photosport Brodie Retallick says there have been plenty of lessons for the All Blacks to take on board after their Springboks defeat.

But this week, at their Marrochydore base, it has been back to business as Foster’s men have very much looked back before they’ve even attempted to start peering down the line at what’s ahead. And, as Retallick made clear, there has been a determination to take on board the lessons of that sobering defeat to the world champion Springboks.

“We kind of left it alone in Noosa, but this morning we had our first review around some of what we did on attack [against South Africa], and went out and trained it today,” said Retallick following a well-attended public hitout on the coast. “Then tomorrow we’ll look at defence and set piece review. We just need to be better [on attack]. We still created some opportunities, but didn’t execute; then at times we were put under pressure when we didn’t make a lot of gain-line and didn’t take the best of options.

“It’s been good to have this time to look at footage, then go out and train it and break it down, so when we get up to Europe we can nail it.”

And Retallick made it clear that those wounds from the only defeat of the year, that snapped a 10-test win streak, were still plenty raw among an All Blacks outfit that had a few weaknesses glaringly exposed over both matches against the Boks (the first an equally knife-edge 19-17 victory).

The 89-test lock did not have to look any further for that than a lineout that misfired badly in both matches against the South Africans.

Dan Peled/Photosport Brodie Retallick says he’s been missing family, but is relishing another tour north with the All Blacks.

“They put us under a lot of pressure,” he reflected. “We need to break it down, but I’ve just got to be better there and call some better options and not be so focused on them. I’ll take a lot of responsibility there. It’s something we’re going to tidy up over the next couple of days.”

Retallick confirmed the All Blacks had used their week off in Noosa wisely to clear the minds after five championship tests in as many weeks. He admitted it had been a challenging time, in particular for the family men who would otherwise have been back home with their loved ones at this juncture between assignments.

“Right now we’re supposed to be on two weeks at home catching up with wives, girlfriends and kids. It takes a bit of a toll, but in saying that when we left we knew what to expect. The boys have been getting around each other, with plenty of Face Times. It’s definitely been hard in this little lull … we’re always missing the family but a little bit more than normal.”

Still, there is plenty to distract them. Like discovering a rather large snake spreadeagled on a pathway at their hotel on the Sunshine Coast.

“All the boys are on high alert now,” reported Retallick with a smile. “Two nights ago some of the boys were hiding in bushes and jumping out to give frights. I don’t think that will be happening any more.”

For all that, the squad were in a good state of mind after their Noosa break and focused very much on a tour that will see the All Blacks measure themselves against northern hemisphere opposition for the first time since the World Cup in 2019.

“It’s going to be massive in terms of understanding where this group is at and also growing our game,” said the 30-year-old second-row supremo. “We played Australia and Argentina who are a similar style to us, then someone like South Africa who play different to the rest of us. Then we go to Europe where they probably play a similar game, and it’s going to be different conditions – it might be cold and wet. It’s going to be hugely important, both as a measure for ourselves, but also great learning for the squad.”

And in terms of the mental challenge of getting up for a US side smashed 34-15 by Uruguay in Montevideo last weekend, Retallick was not expecting any issues on that front.

“Every week there’s a mental aspect. We had a massive buildup to the South Africa games … now we’re going to have a week where we’re doing a lot of travel and there are going to be new boys joining the squad and they’re going to be excited to be back in. We are not going to under-estimate it, but there are things we’ll be focused on as well to try and build our game heading north.”