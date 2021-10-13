All Blacks anticipate northern challenge to follow fun and games in Washington DC

The Springboks celebrate and All Blacks commiserate at the end of a captivating 80 minutes on the Gold Coast.

There is a reason that All Blacks coach Ian Foster has spent the first few days of his Sunshine Coast training camp deconstructing his team’s shortcomings against the abrasive Springboks outfit.

The South Africans, of course, are done and dusted for 2021, with a win apiece in a compelling, competitive and combative pair of Rugby Championship clashes in Queensland that revealed these All Blacks remain some way from the finished article.

But there is plenty for Foster and his assistants to digest from that 19-17 last-ditch victory in Townsville and then the eerily similar 31-29 defeat that followed on the Gold Coast a week later. The world champions exposed the New Zealanders in areas that the Wallabies and Pumas simply were unable to earlier in the competition.

'It's awesome to see', says All Blacks skipper of young crowd.

And Foster will be well aware that similar challenges are coming in the north, once his team slips past the stopover/money-making clash against the USA in Washington DC on Saturday week. That fixture shapes as an ideal chance to ease back in his returning New Zealand contingent, and some of the lesser-used squad members from Australia.

There are still three big, challenging tests to come this year, with Wales, Ireland and France all sure to fancy their chances against the All Blacks on home soil. Les Bleus, in particular, in the always challenging final fixture of the tour present as a formidable last hurdle.

Of course Wales, Ireland and France would all have done their homework, and absorbed where the All Blacks were most compromised by the world champions. They would have seen the success of that rushing defensive line taking away time and space; the South African dominance at the lineout; and the Boks’ success with the high kick and committed chase.

In fact, much like England did in the semifinal of the World Cup in 2019, the South Africans served up the blueprint in how to topple the mighty All Blacks at Cbus Siuper Stadium to round out the Rugby Championship.

Albert Perez/Getty Images The All Blacks gathered in tight after their first defeat of 2021 against the Boks at the Gold Coast's Cbus Super Stadium.

It now remains to be seen whether the northern heavyweights are equipped to provide a similar challenge.

They, too, will front with big packs, set piece solidity, defensive pressure and plenty of use of the boot. They will attack at the breakdown and look to squeeze the New Zealanders behind the advantage line.

Experienced All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick was relishing the chance for the team to measure itself against some of the premier sides in the north as they continue to evolve under Foster.

“It’s going to be massive in terms of understanding where this group is at, and also growing our game,” said the 89-test second-row stalwart. “We played Australia and Argentina, who were a similar style to us, and then someone like South Africa who play different to the rest of us.

“Then we go to Europe where they probably play a similar game (to South Africa), and there are going to be different conditions … it might be cold and wet. It’s going to be hugely important, both as a measure for ourselves but also great learning for the squad.”

Retallick detailed how the South African defeat had been fully reviewed, broken down and then deconstructed on the training field. Not just for a one-off either. Multiple days were spent absorbing this side’s first loss of the year.

Good teams move on from defeats. Great ones absorb them and evolve with them.

Retallick also shrugged off any suggestion the All Blacks might find it hard to “get up” for a US side that had just been eliminated by Uruguay in a two-leg World Cup qualifier. The Americans were crushed 34-15 in the deciding contest in Montevideo.

“Every week there’s a mental aspect,” he said of life on the All Blacks train. “We had a massive buildup to the South African games … now we’re going to have a week doing a lot of travel and there are going to be new boys joining the squad and they’re going to be excited to be back in.

“We are definitely not going to under-estimate it. There will be things we’ll be focusing on, as well as trying to build our game heading north.”

The Queensland contingent will fly out for Washington DC in the wee small hours of Sunday to begin a journey expected to take 30 hours. They will join Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles, Shannon Frizell and Josh Lord who depart New Zealand for the same destination on Thursday evening.

A rare test against the USA will assume the immediate attention. But plans are well advanced for what is coming in the north.