The Tale of Ethan Blackadder: How a reluctant rugby player became the All Blacks' find of the year

Rookie sensation Ethan Blackadder: "As a kid it wasn't actually a dream to be an All Black ... never was."

Ethan Blackadder is what you might call a rugby late-bloomer. He never wanted to be an All Black as a youngster. It just didn’t spin his wheels, even though his father, Todd, had carved out a storied career in the New Zealand game.

Maybe because of that – though he says it wasn’t a conscious decision to rebel from the family sporting pathway – he sidestepped the sport right through his school days, despite attending one of the country’s more hallowed rugby institutions in Nelson College.

He never played first XV rugby. Never wanted to. He was a cricketer. A mountainbiker. An outdoorsman. He loved to be fit, and stay that way, but just had no love for the game of rugby. Until he did.

The now 26-year-old Blackadder is in his first season as an All Black, after being a surprise inclusion in Ian Foster’s initial squad, and has been arguably the success story of the year. The hard-nosed loose forward with the seemingly indefatigable engine has featured in seven of the 10 tests in 2021, starting against Fiji in Dunedin, Argentina in Brisbane and South Africa in Townsville.

He has been tough, combative, skilful and committed, hasn’t taken a backward step all year, has looked at home in the hurly-burly of the test arena and, frankly, has loved every minute of it.

My how things have changed.

“I didn’t really enjoy the game at school,” he tells Stuff from the All Blacks’ Sunshine Coast retreat where they are wrapping up training camp ahead of departure for Washington DC. “My first year out of school, I played a bit of senior B footy (in Nelson) with a couple of good mates. I started enjoying the game and it all stemmed from there. I wanted to play senior A, and it was just small leaps. Then I started loving the game and I guess that’s what made me thrive.”

Everyone treads their own path. Blackadder’s just wasn’t what you might have thought.

1 NEWS The Americans already trying to provide some hype for a tour which will be like no other for the Kiwis.

He has no real memories of his father’s heyday as a Crusaders legend and All Blacks captain who ticked off 12 tests between 1995 and 2000. He never hung out at training, or around teams.

“For me as a kid it wasn’t actually a dream to be an All Black … never was,” he reflects of a boyhood in Rangiora, then Nelson. “It was a late-teenage desire. I wasn’t going to play if I didn’t enjoy it, but once that kicked in it became addictive.”

Ethan says he wasn’t being a rebel. Just himself.

“Toddy did what he did …. I was just into other stuff. I’m a bit of an outdoorsman (hunting and boating remain passions), and at the time wasn’t too fussed about footy. There was never any pressure, and I think it was really good for me.”

Dan Peled/Photosport Ethan Blackadder took a lot out of two tough tests against the world champion Springboks.

It sure was. Eventually those “small leaps” took him special places. He debuted for Tasman in 2016, and two years later cracked the Crusaders, where he would have to learn to be patient after knee and shoulder surgeries limited him to just 10 Super matches across his first three seasons.

But this year he became a fixture in the pack, with his rugged style and enduring physicality a key part of the Crusaders’ Aotearoa title – their fifth championship in as many seasons – and also plunking him on to John Plumtree’s All Blacks radar.

The rest, as they say, is history. He debuted in the black jersey off the bench against Tonga at Mount Smart and has barely put a foot wrong since. It’s also worth noting, he’s beloved by his Crusaders team-mates (their player of the year in ’21) who have warmed to his genuine personality and almost old-school politeness. His new All Blacks team-mates are fast falling into line with that view.

There is certainly no swag to this young man who puts his string of standout performances in the black jersey down to belief – in himself, and what his coaches have shown in him.

“I love the game, and to represent your country is just unreal. That caters for a lot of it for me,” he says.

“You’re expected to execute when you’re out there with the fern on your chest. There’s a responsibility there. But that makes it even more special.

“It’s been a cool journey and I’m just stoked to be part of such a wicked team … to wear the jersey for the first time was pretty unbelievable. And once you get that first taste, you just don’t want it to stop.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Rookie loose forward Ethan Blackadder has found the All Blacks environment is tailor-made to bring the best out in himself.

You wonder if seven test caps already – more than half his father’s career total – and the prospect of more to come on a tour he’s “fizzing” to be part of has exceeded his wildest expectations. He just smiles.

“I didn’t think I was going to wear the jersey at all, so to play one is special, and to have seven so far has been pretty cool. I’ve really enjoyed working with world-class players, and great coaching. It’s been an awesome recipe so far.”

It’s fair to say Blackadder has taken to the All Blacks environment like the proverbial duck to water. He loves the support and inclusivity of the team culture, has figured out the on-off switch that is a must in this team and has quickly got his head round the intricate playbook requirements.

“You have to be up physically … every test match I have to be at my best, otherwise you can get found out. For me if the preparation is right in the week, it breeds confidence. Then once the whistle goes, and you’ve done the preparation, you know what you need to deliver.”

Michael Chambers/Photosport Ethan Blackadder has played in seven of the All Blacks' 10 tests in 2021, and has barely put a foot wrong.

The two most recent tests against South Africa were eye-openers, for sure. It’s remarkable to think, but Blackadder had only met South African opposition once before, for the Crusaders. He loved the physical and mental challenge from the Boks, and thrived on the competitive nature of a pair of knife-edge encounters.

“Penalties are crucial in those tight games, discipline too. The little things matter. It doesn’t matter what comes out in the media, they are very comfortable playing their game, and play it really well. We learned a lot from it.”

Blackadder says he’s never short of advice or guidance in a nurturing environment across the board, and feels like he’s taken “little bits out of everyone”, but possibly no one more than fellow loose forward, and tour skipper, Ardie Savea.

“I’ve watched Ardie for years, even when I wasn’t playing against him. I’ve always rated him as a player and person, and to play with a guy of his calibre, who does nothing but help, is an awesome leader, and so smart … it’s pretty surreal.”

He also pays tribute to his mother, Priscilla. “She’s always been so supportive. I always get a nice good luck message before the games, then touch base with her the day after. I’m very thankful for everything she’s done to get me where I am.”

It won’t surprise you either to know that Blackadder keeps things pretty uncomplicated as an All Black – staying task focused, and avoiding dreamy contemplations of what may or may not lie down the line.

“There’s training tomorrow, so I’m just worried about getting my stuff right tonight so I know my roles tomorrow. Before you know it the whistle is going – the weeks go by that quick.”

Not that he hasn’t learned to relish the special moments. “When you’re standing out there, with the anthem, the haka, I just think, ‘shivers, you’re out here representing the country, the jersey, how awesome’. And once you start, you don’t really want to stop.”

It’s what his coaches love about him. Whether it’s training or a game, they almost have to drag him off the field. The man who once cared little for rugby, now cannot get enough of it.