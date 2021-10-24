Sir Steve Hansen backs decision to hold All Blacks captaincy back from Sam Cane

Sir Steve Hansen feels the All Blacks have got it right in not handing the captaincy straight back to Sam Cane.

Sir Steve Hansen believes Ian Foster has made the right call in holding the All Blacks captaincy back from Sam Cane for the team’s northern tour.

Cane has linked back up with the national squad following surgery to his pec and shoulder in April, and is set for his first test of the year on Sunday (NZ time), named on the bench in the team to face the United States in Washington DC.

However, earlier this month All Blacks coach Foster revealed that the man he named early last year to assume the leadership from the retiring Kieran Read would not walk straight back into the role of skipper, opting to instead ease him back into the fold without any extra burden.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sir Steve Hansen has no worries about Sam Cane being undercooked in the captaincy department at the next World Cup.

It was then announced on Wednesday (NZT) that Sam Whitelock would operate as the on-tour captain, himself taking the role back from Ardie Savea, who had filled in during the Rugby Championship in Australia when Whitelock was absent for the birth of his third child.

And it’s a move which has the backing of former All Blacks coach Hansen.

Speaking to Stuff fresh into a two-week MIQ stint in Rotorua following five weeks in Japan in his coaching consultancy role with Toyota Verblitz, Hansen labelled his former assistant Foster “smart” for the way he’d gone about things in the leadership department.

“Sam’s got to come back and play some football,” Hansen said. “He doesn’t need the pressure of being the captain. I think Fozzie’s been quite smart, just saying, ‘Well, look, you get yourself sorted, son, and when we think you’re ready to come back in and not only cope with the playing, but also the leadership, we’ll look at it.”

And the man who took New Zealand to World Cup glory in 2015, and also coached at four other editions of the global showpiece, is not one bit concerned that Cane may go into the 2023 event in France somewhat undercooked in the captaincy department.

Since the last World Cup the All Blacks have played 16 tests, to become 21 by the end of this year, and Cane has played in, and led, in just six (for three wins, a draw and two losses).

Along with Whitelock and Savea, Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick have both also had the ‘c’ beside their name this season, and Cane could still go to the World Cup with 20-plus tests as skipper under his belt, but Hansen sees the shared responsibility as a positive anyway.

“There’s nothing wrong with his leadership at all, and I think it’s great that other people are getting the opportunity to lead,” he said.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Having led the defence of the Bledisloe Cup, Sam Whitelock will also lead the All Blacks for the rest of the year.

“As a result of that you get more ownership of the team and it spreads through all the group. So I don’t think it’s an issue at all.”

Adding to the Cane conundrum is just how competitive the loose forwards stakes also are at present. The 74-test openside, who is coming off a sole Heartland Championship outing before jumping back in the test arena, joins a group consisting of Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu and the returning Shannon Frizell. Not a half bad contingent.

Working in Foster’s favour, Hansen reckoned, was that at the halfway point in a World Cup cycle there wasn’t such a need to bed in combinations anyway, be it in the loosies, or other areas.

“The fact that it’s such a long tour, there’ll be a need for rotation anyway,” he said. “Combinations obviously are important, but at the same time so is development.

“You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place sometimes, and two years out gives you the wriggle room to be able to do both. So I’m sure they’ll look to use certain games to play certain people and find out more about them.”

After taking care of the United States on their money-making venture, the men in black face what Hansen labelled a “tough tour” against Wales, Italy, Ireland and France, the latter whom he described as “one of the emerging teams at the moment, playing some outstanding rugby with great athletes”.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to play the United States at FedEx Field in Washington DC on Sunday morning (NZT) has been revealed.

After witnessing “some of the best rugby I’ve seen them play in a long time” during their Rugby Championship title win, Hansen knows the All Blacks won’t be happy with their performances against the Springboks, though doesn’t expect the northern hemisphere sides to try and replicate a similar high-ball attack which at times troubled the men in black.

“I don’t think the aerial skills were a problem,” he said. “I think there’s other issues that they will want to sort out, like their breakdown work wasn’t as good as they would have wanted it, their set piece work wasn’t probably as good as they would have liked it with the lineout.

“But they know that, and they’ll fix it, I’m confident of that.”