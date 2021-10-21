All Blacks: Sam Whitelock's return as captain a significant tick of trust

All Blacks assistant coach explains why Sam Cane is not captain on tour.

ANALYSIS: It’s difficult to dispute the rationale behind the decision to return Sam Whitelock to the throne of All Blacks' captain.

It also provides rich fertiliser for public discussions about a potentially subtle shift in the leadership order ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

Only time will tell whether such debate is warranted, or otherwise.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks after relinquishing the role while he stayed in New Zealand during the Rugby Championship.

When All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree announced Whitelock would again take over the skipper's role for the northern tour, he said it wasn't a slight on what Ardie Savea had achieved during the Rugby Championship campaign in Australia.

Savea, said Plumtree, had done a fine job. But, he also noted, Whitelock would have retained the captaincy had he not stayed in New Zealand to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

"Bringing him back in, for us, is the right thing to do,'' Plumtree said. "The rest of the team is fine with that. Ardie did a really good job and the leaders around Ardie did a really good job.

"Ardie has got a totally different style of leadership than Sam. But both are great. We are expecting to carry on as normal.''

Loose forward Savea has been appointed vice-captain. And it seems likely he will lead the team if, or when, lock Whitelock is rested later in the tour.

There's another thread to this conversation, and a significant one.

Specialist openside flanker Sam Cane, who was head coach Ian Foster's No 1 pick as captain last year but hasn't represented the All Blacks this season because of injury, has been overlooked for the prestigious role.

This is a major call. It also makes sense.

Cane, who suffered a serious chest injury playing for the Chiefs and had surgery in early April, has made just once appearance since - for King Country in the Heartland Championship on October 9.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sam Cane of King Country signs autographs after making his return to rugby during the round four Heartland Championship match between King Country and Whanganui in Taupō on October 9.

He needs game time. That is likely to start against the United States in Washington DC on Sunday morning (NZT), but not as skipper.

In the past, when an All Blacks captain returned from injury he usually assumed his role at a rapid rate. But not in the case of Cane.

Now he must bide his time. Cane also faces a genuine contest for the No 7 jersey, with Savea a potential starter there for the big tests against Wales, Ireland and France.

Plumtree, when asked if Cane can get the captaincy back, said that could certainly happen. First, though, the All Blacks coaches want him to get match-fit.

He said the burden of captaincy shouldn't be allowed to make that more difficult.

"It is a massive injury that he has had,'' Plumtree said. "And we have to give him time to come right and get his game right before he can take the responsibility of leading the All Blacks, which is obviously a massive one in terms of leadership.''

Dan Peled / www.photosport.nz Ardie Savea has been appointed vice-captain after it was decided Sam Whitelock should take over as skipper.

The change in captains also creates the spectre of Cane and Whitelock potentially going head-to-head for the highly coveted position ahead of the World Cup. Both are contracted to NZ Rugby through to 2023.

Savea's supporters will no doubt be disappointed he has been demoted. But it's hard to ignore the credentials of Whitelock, who has played 127 tests, and was in charge of the team when it retained the Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand, and led the Crusaders to three titles between 2017 and 2019.

Cane, for now, will have to try to create some serious heat on the park.

Plumtree said he was guaranteed to get some minutes against the United States, and build on the trust in his body.

"We feel that Sam just needs to focus on his game to get his game right.

"He has been out for a long time. The added burden of captaincy wouldn't go be good for his game right now.''