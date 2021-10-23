All Blacks vs USA: Sam Whitelock's words of caution amid high expectations

The All Blacks have arrived in the US ahead of this weekend's game in Washington DC.

If Sam Whitelock and his All Blacks steam into their work in Washington DC, this could get ugly.

The All Blacks may be fielding a shadow side to play the United States at FedEx Field on Sunday morning (NZT), but the reality is this contest is likely to be as fair as a mob of angry brawlers being allowed to ambush a group of Sunday school picnickers.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock has roomed with the uncapped Josh Lord ahead of the test on Sunday morning.

With US coach Gary Gold unable to pick a full-strength line-up, a consequence of some players not being released by their offshore clubs, this will be an exercise in damage limitation.

For the All Blacks there is also pressure. They know they are expected to win by a comprehensive margin and, preferably, in style.

The game, a money-spinner for NZ Rugby, is expected to attract up to 50,000 fans and will provide captain Whitelock with a much-needed chance to get match-play after rejoining the All Blacks on their mammoth overseas trip.

Whitelock, having been preferred ahead of Sam Cane and Ardie Savea as leader for the northern hemisphere leg of the tour, was unavailable for the five Rugby Championship tests in Australia because he was on paternity leave.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to play the United States at FedEx Field in Washington DC on Sunday morning (NZT) has been revealed.

As a consequence Whitelock has played just one first-class game, for Canterbury in the NPC, since guiding the All Blacks to a 57-22 win over the Wallabies in Auckland on August 14.

With the more challenging test against Wales in Cardiff to be played next weekend, coach Ian Foster is likely to replace Whitelock with debutant Josh Lord in the second half; at that point, Foster will hope the result should be beyond the All Blacks opponents' reach.

Resisting the temptation to not try too much, especially when the Americans have not been fatigued by the All Blacks’ expansive game plan, will be key.

Given his experience - he has played 127 tests - that isn't fresh news to Whitelock.

"It doesn't matter who we play against, if there is an opportunity we want to back ourselves and take it. But it is an easy trap to fall into,'' Whitelock said.

Rather than hurl 50-50 transfers, he said it was important ball carriers decided whether it would be wiser to go to ground and allow support runners to do their work at the breakdown.

"That's the hard thing as a rugby player. You have got to make sure you make those decisions continuously through the game.

"Sometimes when you think it's really on, you are actually better off to not push the pass and just wait and let it happen naturally.''

US Rugby will be hoping the game is a worthwhile exercise for several reasons, not least because it this week lodged a bid for the men's World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's tournament in 2029.

This test game involving the All Blacks, arguably the most high-profile rugby team in the world, can provide sports fans with a taste of what could potentially come their way if a global tournament was staged.

Whitelock, who will be partnered by Tupou Vaa'i in the second row, has been rooming with Lord this week to provide guidance ahead of his first test.

Lord, who joined the tour after Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu returned to New Zealand after the championship, was doing everything expected of a newcomer during the week.

"The same thing that we always say to young players is 'come in, be yourselves and go out there and play rugby - don't try and be someone else'.

"The reason you are here is because you have been picked, because you are a great rugby player.''