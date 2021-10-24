All Blacks: Kiwi connections in Wales add intrigue ahead of Cardiff test

Rieko Ioane scored two tries for the All Blacks when they last played in Cardiff in 2017. The All Blacks won 33-18.

Robbing Kiwi Wayne Pivac of his dream to send Welsh spirits soaring will be just one priority for the All Blacks in Cardiff next weekend.

If Pivac, who will coach against his countrymen for the first time since replacing Warren Gatland in late 2019, can spoil the All Blacks' visit to Principality Stadium he will never have to open his wallet in a Welsh pub for the rest of his days.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to play the United States at FedEx Field in Washington DC on Sunday morning (NZT) has been revealed.

That's more than just a big 'if'. It should be in capital letters, and printed in bold type - even if Wales are the current Six Nations champions.

Because Wales coach Pivac, probably more than anyone, knows the Springboks didn't do him any favours by beating the All Blacks 31-29 in their final Rugby Championship match on the Gold Coast on October 2.

Although the All Blacks were scheduled to play the United States in Washington DC on Sunday morning, a game they’re expected to win easily, the best way for them to erase the hurt and disappointment from that defeat to the Springboks is to bowl other tier-one nations.

That starts against Wales. The All Blacks also have to protect an unbeaten streak stretching back to 1953 against the men in red.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who was working as Sir Steve Hansen's assistant when the team last played and won 33-18 in Cardiff four years ago, will already have made plans about who will start the test.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, who scored a try against Wales during their most recent visit to Cardiff in 2017, was named on the bench for the match against the United States.

International flight schedules forced Foster to ship an advance party of 11 players to Britain this week, and while he would have preferred they remained with the squad, an extra day to recover from travel fatigue would have been welcomed.

Brodie Retallick, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor travelled early, and will most likely start in Cardiff.

If Whitelock, preferred as skipper ahead of Ardie Savea and Sam Cane for the northern hemisphere leg of the tour, emerges from the US game unscathed he will lead the side from the engine room.

Whitelock also captained the All Blacks on their last visit to Cardiff four years ago, when Kieran Read was floored by a serious back injury.

The decision to overlook Cane, Foster's original choice as skipper when he replaced Hansen from 2020, was based on the No 7 needing game time after chest and shoulder surgery.

"He (Cane) has been out for a long time,'' Foster said this week. "It is the right decision for him, and the right decision for us. He is 100 percent behind that. It gives us time and space to get through and get his own game going.

"He is still a big part of our leadership group.''

Michael Steele/Getty Images Beauden Barrett skips pass Dan Biggar during the test in Cardiff four years ago.

Savea, not named to play the US, is expected to start against Wales and possibly at openside flanker, where his speed and athleticism make him a potent component of the back row.

Barring a slew of injuries in Washington DC, Foster will arguably be in a much better position than Pivac in terms of selection options.

A number of Welsh players haven't been released by their English clubs because the game is being staged outside World Rugby's international window.

Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau and Callum Sheedy are among those off-limits to Pivac, while Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi and Leigh Halfpenny are unavailable due to injury.

New Zealanders Johnny McNicholl, Gareth Anscombe and Willis Halaholo have been named in Pivac's 38-man squad.