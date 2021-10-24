All Blacks vs USA: Flying wing Will Jordan bags three tries in record victory

All Blacks wing Will Jordan runs in one of his three tries during the 104-14 rout over the United States on Sunday morning.

You can understand why the All Blacks didn't trade high-fives or yahoo after their record 104-14 victory over the United States in Washington DC.

To publicly celebrate the humiliation of an under-strength US team at FedEx Field on Sunday morning would have been needless and lacking humility.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to play the United States at FedEx Field in Washington DC on Sunday morning (NZT) has been revealed.

This result was a brutal reminder of the massive divide that separates the game's superpowers from the minnows - and the US was not only never going to win this contest, but had also been denied the chance to pick several key players because they were contracted to their offshore clubs.

Instead of celebrating the massive win - the All Blacks posted 16 tries to the US's two - when referee Angus Gardner blew time in front of around 40,000 fans, the tourists simply shook hands and began the task of stripping the tape from their bodies.

The winning margin eclipsed the 74-6 triumph over the US in Chicago in 2014.

The biggest winner in terms of bumping-up a personal try tally was the All Blacks' right wing Will Jordan. He bagged three tries, and now has a strike-rate of 15 in just 10 tests.

The good news - outside of the big win - was that the All Blacks emerged from this unscathed and coach Ian Foster was also able to give much-needed minutes to Sam Cane, in his first test of the year following chest and shoulder surgery, and blood young lock Josh Lord.

Both took the field in the second half, while captain Sam Whitelock, who hadn't played a test since August 14, played 56 minutes before being spelled.

Prior to the match, Foster was realistic; he accepted the All Blacks were expected to be convincing winners, but wanted them to not go chasing the low hanging fruit by being too individualistic or lacking patience.

He would have been pleased with the effort in the first half, but, as is often the case when wholesale changes are made in the third quarter, there was less cohesion and more errors in the latter stages.

The All Blacks didn't dither when letting the US know just how miserable this shift was going to be for them, and their supporters.

Alex Brandon/AP All Black Quinn Tupaea is tackled by United States' Nate Augspurger.

The visitors served-up their first try to blindside flanker Luke Jacobson 29 seconds from the opening whistle, confirming fears that this was indeed going to be a 'test' in name only.

Jacobson's try was an ominous sign of what was to come as the All Blacks' ball runners flowed through the porous US defence with ridiculous ease, and Jordan was prominent as he went roaming to provide an extra body in attack and score two tries in the first stanza.

By halftime the All Blacks had posted nine tries to lead 59-7 as their speed, accuracy and power proved too difficult for the US players to contain.

Jordan and Jacobson scored two tries each in the opening 40 minutes, the former putting his skills on show when he chipped ahead, regathered and used his acceleration to dot down.

Alex Brandon/AP Luke Jacobson coasts in for the try against an outmatched USA side at FedEx Field in Washington DC.

US halfback Nate Augspurger drew a big roar from the local supporters when he became the first player from his country to score against the All Blacks.

Augspurger, who has also played on the wing and possesses the speed of a finisher, spied a gap near a ruck and swerved around fullback Damian McKenzie during his 40m sprint to the try line.

There was also more joy for the US in the second half when left wing Ryan Matyas scored in the corner. But such moments were all too rare.

Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Foster said he was pleased to that forwards Whitelock, Cane and Dane Coles were able to get a much-needed run after missing the Rugby Championship games in Australia for various reasons.

Foster said he was also pleased with the effort from centre Braydon Ennor, who was playing his third test.

"And in the backs I thought the likes of Braydon Ennor played really, really well,’' Foster said. “It was his first start for a while, so there is some good names putting pressure on.''

The All Blacks will now continue their northern hemisphere tour by playing Wales in Cardiff next weekend.

All Blacks 104 (Will Jordan 3 Luke Jacobson 2, Angus Ta'avao 2, Ethan de Groot, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Quinn Tupaea, Dalton Papalii, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett, Dane Coles, TJ Perenara tries; Mo'unga 9, Damian McKenzie 2 cons) United States 14 (Nick Augspurger, Ryan Matyas tries; Luke Carty 2 con). HT: 59-7