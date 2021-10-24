All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor help complete midfield puzzle

It was Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor's turn to make the All Blacks selectors' midfield migraines subside when they punched in for work on Sunday morning.

By the time they had clocked off in Washington DC, the All Blacks had logged 16 tries in a record 104-14 rout over the United States and coach Ian Foster had additional reasons to be optimistic about his options in the No 12 and 13 jerseys.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images All Blacks centre Braydon Ennor impressed coach Ian Foster in his first run-on start in a test.

At the start of the international season some fans genuinely feared the long-term knee injury to Jack Goodhue, combined with Ngani Laumape's decision to play in France, would leave the All Blacks vulnerable in the midfield.

Building depth still requires close attention, but Tupaea and Ennor, in their first starts alongside each other, proved capable as a combination that may be re-formed against Italy in Rome on November 6.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock back in starting team, Josh Lord on bench

* All Blacks: David Havili and Rieko Ioane - the unexpected midfield couple

* All Blacks vs Fiji: It's time for Beauden Barrett, David Havili to make their moves



The outing at FedEx Field marked Ennor's first appearance in a starter's jersey, and just his third test appearance since 2019 after a season disrupted by illness and injury.

“Really delighted for him, actually,” Foster said in reference to Ennor. “He's trained well lately, and was desperate for an opportunity.

“I thought he played well at centre. I thought he probably played even a little bit better when he went on the wing.”

Ennor, who moved out a position after Anton Lienert-Brown came on midway through the second half, was sound in defence and his distribution was clinical.

For second five-eighth Tupaea, who was uncapped at the start of the year, this was his fifth test outing and although the pressure from the US defence was light years away from that presented by tier-one international sides he was clear-headed, impressing Foster with his short passing game.

“I thought Quinn tidied up a lot of situations,” Foster noted. “He knows his game very well, and he doesn't try to overplay his hand. But he sticks to what he does really, really well.

Alex Brandon/AP Quinn Tupaea scored his first try for the All Blacks in Washington DC.

“And he's quite creative in that space.”

While their performances are unlikely to result in them being elevated to start against Wales in Cardiff next weekend, Foster will be taking a long-term view with their pair ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown may be preferred in the midfield at a sold-out Principality Stadium, unless Rieko Ioane is asked to add a bigger physical presence in the No 13 jersey instead of playing on the wing.

Foster, while pleased with what Tupaea and Ennor achieved, will also keep things in perspective by noting the US were under-powered and hopelessly outgunned.

Rarely do the All Blacks backs get chances to crack defensive lines as easily as they did against the US, although Tupaea would have been grateful to score his maiden test try.

“Both those two, I thought, should have been pretty proud with their effort,” Foster added.