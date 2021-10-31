All Blacks thrash Wales in Cardiff as Beauden Barrett marks 100th test in style

All Blacks crush Wales with man of the match Beauden Barrett starring with two tries in 54-16 win.

The All Blacks marked Beauden Barrett's 100th test with an emphatic 54-16 win over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning.

And fears the triumph at Principality Stadium may have come at price, following injury to Brodie Retallick, have been allayed by coach Ian Foster.

Matt Impey/Photosport Beauden Barrett runs in an intercept try just minutes into his 100th test for the All Blacks against Wales in Cardiff.

The sight of towering lock Retallick leaving the field with an injury near the shoulder in the 60th minute, to be replaced by Tupou Vaa'i, could have been a concern for the All Blacks with three tests still to be played on this leg of their northern hemisphere tour.

The All Blacks have already farewelled Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu, the pair returning home after the Rugby Championship, and banked on getting through the rest of their season with captain Sam Whitelock, Josh Lord, Vaa'i and Retallick remaining intact.

After the game, however, All Blacks coach Ian Foster delivered some good news. He downplayed fears of any major damage to Retallick, saying he appeared to be in good spirits in the changing shed.

”It's just below his shoulder, he's a little bit sore but he looks alright,’' Foster said. “He was eating pizza when I left the shed, so that was pleasing.’’

Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz Will Jordan was in excellent form for the All Blacks on the right wing.

The All Blacks will also take great comfort in the knowledge that a winning streak against the Welsh, which stretches back to 1953, remains intact after they put the hammer down in the final 20 minutes to blitz the hosts.

It was a night for first five-eighth Barrett to savour; he scored two intercept tries in the opening and final minutes to take his total of test tries to 39, and was in control of a backline that revved its engines in the final 40 minutes.

The All Blacks ran in seven tries against the Six Nations champions and have returned to the top of the World Rankings.

Wales, coached by New Zealander Wayne Pivac, were given little hope of beating the visitors because up to 20 players were unavailable due to commitments to English clubs and injuries.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea is tackled by Wyn Jones and Ryan Elias of Wales during the test in Cardiff.

The All Blacks, after an unconvincing first half when they struggled to get their accuracy at the breakdown up to standard and with Welsh openside flanker Taine Basham having a fine game, lifted their game by several gears in the second spell and their attack was far too hot for the Welsh to handle.

Of the five tries scored in the second stanza, few could have matched the individual brilliance displayed by right wing Will Jordan.

A 60m effort, he sucked in a high kick, steamed upfield, swerved past a defender, kicked and then regathered to score.

Following Barrett's try in the fourth minute, the Welsh punters hoped - and waited - for their countrymen to provide similar entertainment in the opening 40 minutes, but instead the All Blacks contributed the only other five-pointer when TJ Perenara snatched a superb pass by Ardie Savea to score.

Allowed back in the great stadium for the first time since the pandemic, the locals would have experienced a mixture of emotions during the test.

The angst of watching talismanic captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones leaving the field in his 149th test, cradling a shoulder injury after a collision with Jordie Barrett, was the start of their frustrations.

Wales, having spurned shots at goal, ruined two plum opportunities to punish the All Blacks from their attacking lineouts with the ball sailing over the tail on both occasions.

Perhaps the loss of lineout king Jones contributed to the confusion, or maybe it was nerves, but whatever the cause it enabled the All Blacks to push back out of their own red zone.

The officials also contributed, but it was debatable whether their yap-fests did anything to promote the sport; rugby appears no closer to winning over new fans when confusing calls are made, as they were in Cardiff.

Barrett was fortunate to escape a yellow card for knocking down a Welsh pass, while tighthead prop Nepo Laulala, after much discussion between French Mathieu Raynal, his assistants and TMO Brian MacNeice, was unlucky to cop a yellow for his part in a tackle on Ross Moriarty.

Moriarty had to depart the field with a shoulder injury and it was deemed Laulala had sinned with a no-arms tackle.

The final contribution to the scoreboard was made by Kiwi Gareth Anscombe for Wales before the break, his second penalty of the evening.

Anscombe was replaced by Rhys Priestland early in the third quarter, the latter emphasising his value with a neat grubber kick that created the try for midfielder Johnny Williams.

The rest of the glitz and fireworks was provided by the All Blacks on a tough night for the Welsh.

All Blacks 54 (Beauden Barrett 2, TJ Perenara, Will Jordan , Dalton Papalii, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown tries; Jordie Barrett 5 con, 3 pen) Wales 16 (Johnny Williams try; Rhys Priestland con, pen, Gareth Anscombe 2 pen) HT: 18-6