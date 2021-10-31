All Blacks vs Wales: TJ Perenara's surprise as pitch invader joins anthem

The All Blacks were stunned to be joined by a man they didn't know as the anthems were played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium for Wales test.

TJ Perenara was unaware a surprise guest had joined the All Blacks for their national anthem in Cardiff until his test was done and dusted on Sunday morning.

Halfback Perenara and his team-mates were lined-up at Principality Stadium ahead of their match against Wales, when an uninvited guest lobbed up to stand alongside reserve prop Tyrel Lomax.

Pitch invader 'Jarvo' joins the All Blacks for the national anthem in Cardiff before the Wales test.

As the TV camera panned towards the All Blacks during the opening lines of God Defend New Zealand, a tall male dressed in an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with 69 on the back, was pictured standing with his hand over his heart.

Perenara, who scored a try during the All Blacks 54-16 thumping of Wales, was oblivious to the extra member joining the chain until he had been replaced by Brad Weber in the 62nd minute.

"No, I didn't [know]. I got told when I came off and was sitting on the bench,'' Perenara said.

"One of the bros was telling me that there was someone else at the end of the anthem.

Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz Anton Lienert-Brown and team mates celebrate a Beauden Barrett try during the 54-16 win over Wales.

"I actually had my eyes closed. Halfway through the te Māori, I heard the crowd going off. And I couldn't think why. Now, in hindsight, it's because they noticed that guy or something like that.''

The intruder is understood to be Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis, who was wearing a face mask, had earlier this year got into a cricket game at Lords in London.

He was approached by appeared to be the stadium's security staff and asked to depart. He appeared to do so without creating any drama, leaving the All Blacks to continue singing the anthem.

Warren Little/Getty Images TJ Perenara scored a try for the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Perenara would have been satisfied with his performance after being picked to start ahead of Brad Weber for this test.

Although vastly more experienced than the in-form Weber, Perenara's selection was a talking point; he repaid coach Ian Foster's faith with a strong performance and scored a try when he ran off a short ball by No 8 Ardie Savea in the first half.

Perenara said he expected Wales to put the All Blacks under heat, and was able to sit back and enjoy the final quarter from the sideline as the tourists' attack exploited their opponents' lack of fitness.

"Towards the end we scored a few pretty cool tries, where we capitalised on some opportunities which was pleasing.

"But for a big part of that game they made us work, a lot, defensively. I'm just proud of us and our efforts, and how we combated that.''