All Blacks: 'The sky's the limit' for wing Will Jordan, says team-mate

The warning bells chimed for Will Jordan in Townsville.

Sure enough, he soon turfed out of the All Blacks' penthouse. After the All Blacks scraped past the Springboks 19-17 in the sticky Queensland heat on September 25, coach Ian Foster wasn't prepared to offer passengers a free ticket.

Matt Impey/Photosport All Blacks right wing Will Jordan celebrates his try with Anton Lienert-Brown during the 54-16 win over Wales in Cardiff.

For wings George Bridge and Jordan, the ride was over.

They were dumped from the re-match a week later, instructed to sit in the stands to watch Sevu Reece and Rieko Ioane start on in the No 14 and 11 jerseys on the Gold Coast.

A lot has happened since.

Jordan has won back the confidence of Foster, who wasted little time in punishing him after the first Springboks test, and in doing so proved how deadly he can be with his hard running and willingness to contest the high ball.

Although Jordan's performance during the All Blacks' 54-16 thumping of Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning wasn't without error, it was in stark contrast to the lacklustre effort in Townsville.

Foster gave Jordan a chance to boost his confidence in Washington DC a week earlier, and after watching him score three tries during the 104-14 rout against the United States sent him back to work on the right wing at the Principality Stadium.

He wasn't to be disappointed; Jordan proved he had the mental resilience not to allow his quiet game in Townsville, which was followed by rejection, to drag him down.

"I know he's scored lots of tries, and admittedly, some of those were against, I guess, softer opposition,'' Foster said. "But if you looked at his game, he has just been progressing.

"With the South African game he learned a little bit about what it's like in those big tests, and the physical side and decision-making side.

"And we challenged him in that space, and I thought he came back really, really strong tonight.''

Although not always perfect with his execution, Jordan's ability to shred the Welsh defensive line by taking bombs should have had coach Wayne Pivac bellowing messages not to dare risk kicking down his zone.

Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz Will Jordan touches down for his try at Principality Stadium.

If he did, his players weren't listening.

Jordan's try came off a kick that was too long, and without hesitation he launched from inside his own half before hoofing the ball, and regathering it, to score.

"He's got silky skills,'' halfback TJ Perenara said. "He showed with that try today, the chip and chase, that's at high speed.

"That isn't an easy thing to do. The sky's the limit for a player like that, with all the attributes.''

Foster replaced Jordan in the 68th minute, allowing Richie Mo'unga to join a reconfigured backline which contained both Barrett brothers for the full 80 minutes.

Jordan, 23, has now scored 16 tries in 11 tests and the All Blacks are back at the top of the World Rugby rankings, after being overtaken by the Springboks following the 31-29 loss in Townsville.

Foster also showed his appreciation for Jordan by noting how he came out hissing after halftime.

"I thought Will Jordan, for me, probably came of age a little bit in that third quarter,'' Foster said.

"I feel he is making some really good progress, I was delighted for him.

"At the end I really wanted to keep Jordie (Barrett) on to finish with his game with his brother, I thought that would be quite special so there was a little bit of juggling at the back.''