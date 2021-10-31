All Blacks vs Wales: Emotional Beauden Barrett dedicates 100th to the late Bob Graham

All Blacks crush Wales with man of the match Beauden Barrett starring with two tries in 54-16 win.

All Blacks centurion Beauden Barrett has opened up on an emotional and challenging week that saw him run out for his 100th test appearance heavy of heart, as well as just a little light on preparation.

You wouldn’t have known it. Barrett produced an outstanding two-try performance and was named man of the match as the All Blacks surged clear of Wales with a devastating five-try second half to run out 54-16 winners at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff early Sunday (NZT).

It was the New Zealanders’ 11th victory in 12 outings in 2021, their 32nd in a row over the Welsh dating back to the infamous 1953 defeat at the Arms Park and their highest score posted against the Red Dragons on their home turf.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Latest All Blacks centurion Beauden Barrett with the special cap presented to commemorate his 100th test.

And at the end of a special 80 minutes for the All Blacks latest, and 11th, centurion, Barrett didn’t mind admitting it had been a match that exacted quite an emotional toll on him, even though he still managed to play with his trademark smile and devastating speed.

“It means many things,” he said of marking his milestone occasion in front of a full house in Cardiff. “When I reminisced throughout the week, I thought of all the people who have supported me throughout my journey from when it started at Coastal Rugby Club right through to this moment – those in Taranaki, my family, right through to this day where Hannah is at home with little Billie allowing me to do what I’m doing.”

Among those foremost in his thoughts had been wife Hannah’s grandfather, Bob Graham, who died recently while Barrett was jetting his way around the world with the All Blacks. The great No 10 said it had added to the load of an emotional week, so far from his family back in New Zealand.

“That was tough, given the circumstances. It’s been a tough two weeks for my family, for Hannah’s family losing someone very close to us,” reflected the 30-year-old All Blacks great. “It was nice to put a performance out there for him, for my family and for myself.”

Barrett paid tribute to Auckland rugby legend Graham who played a century of matches for the blue and white hoops and who had been an influence on his own rugby career.

Matt Impey/Photosport All Blacks Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara hongi after the presentation of Barrett's 100th test match cap.

“He was an exceptional man, a man who I got really close to since meeting Hannah,” he added. “He was like another grandfather for me up in Auckland. He had a very credible rugby career, captained Auckland for a number of years and was a centurion in a shield era when they were very staunch and competitive.

“He touched me a lot in my life, and it’s been tough being away from family when things like this happen. It’s actually the second time I’ve lost someone close to me while being away, and my family here has helped me big time.”

Barrett revealed the nature of the week had made it one of the more challenging ones for him, despite his showcase performance that saw him notch brilliant intercept tries at the start and finish, run for a team-high 99 metres in total and pilot the All Blacks expertly through a staunch Welsh challenge over the first 40.

“It was a very emotional week because of the support and love that has flooded in to my inbox from those who have been there since day one,” added the two-time world player of the year and 2015 World Cup winner.

“I’ve reminisced a fair bit this week, and it brings back some great memories. It was hard. I didn’t train that well this week – there was a lot on my mind. I just wanted to play well and enjoy the moment because it was such a cool place to play my 100th.”

Matt Impey/Photosport Beauden Barrett dives in for his second try during a standout performance against Wales in Cardiff.

Barrett said he had got through Tuesday’s training hitout well enough, but then when it became clear he was to notch his 100th test cap with the start at No 10, the distractions started mounting.

“When the team came out and all the messages started flooding in it got pretty emotional there. Just dealing with that initially was probably one thing, and thankfully I got all that out of the way and was able to focus on a good captain’s run and tonight. You don’t get these opportunities too often and I’m glad it all worked out.”

Barrett revealed his family back in the Taranaki were set to celebrate his milestone in fitting fashion.

“Dad got a keg of Guinness, and they’ve got a ham on. My family, Nana Mary, they all went around and watched the game, and I think they’re making something of the Sunday, so it’s a special time on Lower Parihaka Road.”

He also took a moment post-game to reflect on how far he had come since his debut back in 2012.

“I was a very raw young boy from Taranaki who was all-out attack and who had little opportunities off the bench – a few cameos here and there. But now being a more senior player and having a lot more responsibilities in my life, there is a bigger picture. I’m more conscious of that and do things for different reasons now and my purpose is different.

“It’s all part of growing up I think, but I’m still very driven and determined and I’ve got plenty left in the tank.”

Roll on the next 100.