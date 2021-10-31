All Blacks vs Wales: Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea earn high praise from Ian Foster

All Blacks crush Wales with man of the match Beauden Barrett starring with two tries in 54-16 win.

Forget the great No 10 debate for now, All Blacks coach Ian Foster just wants you to savour another Beauden Barrett showcase display to mark his 100th test in trademark style in Cardiff on Sunday (NZT).

Foster was full of praise for both Barrett and leg-pumping No 8 Ardie Savea in the wake of the All Blacks’ 54-16 victory over Wales at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday (NZT).

The duo were the two principal figures on a largely productive evening for the All Blacks as they ran in seven tries to tote up their biggest score against Wales in Cardiff and equal their best margin of victory against the Red Dragons on their home turf.

Matt Impey/Photosport Ardie Savea had a power-packed match for the All Blacks as they cruised past Wales 54-16.

It was not all one-way traffic as Wayne Pivac’s severely depleted lineup proved competitive for the first hour, trailing by just a dozen (28-16) on the back of Johnny Williams’ 61st-minute try, before they rather ran out of puff.

But with Barrett, who started and finished the match with runaway intercept tries, and Savea, who ran for 42 metres on seven carries, to the fore, the All Blacks finished with a flourish to run in four tries over the final quarter.

“I thought he was strong. He did what he does,” said Foster of Barrett’s man-of-the-match effort after he’d won a tight call to start his milestone test ahead of Richie Mo’unga. “I know it’s an eternal debate back at home, and we’ve got two, if not three, outstanding 10s.

“But the main focus should be on Beaudy right now. It’s his 100th game and you couldn’t script it better in many ways, playing your 100th and to get the opportunity to show some of your skillsets. He guided us through a tense time, but you’re always going to get that when you come up here in that first 40-50 minutes. I couldn’t be more proud of his game.”

Matt Impey/Photosport Beauden Barrett runs in an intercept try just minutes into his 100th test for the All Blacks against Wales in Cardiff.

Foster reiterated comments from earlier in the week about Barrett’s selfless leadership role in this All Blacks setup.

“Beaudy always goes about preparing the team first and then himself, and that’s kind of his flow during the week. We’ve got some key leaders who are massively influential in the culture, in keeping the standards high and making sure we get the right balance on and off the park and the right plan to go on the park with.

“He is one who contributes heavily into that space, so when they go out that they own the game. They’ve been partly architectural in designing it. I think you see that with him – he’s in control. To play his 100th in a special stadium like this is pretty cool. I know he wants many more, but let’s just pause and enjoy it … he’s pretty special.”

Foster also highlighted the skill and sense of timing that went into snatching up a couple of intercepts like Barrett’s (taking his test haul to 39, and equal sixth all-time).

“It’s not a fluke because he does it regularly,” added the All Blacks coach. “Beauden’s got that freakish ability to sort of defend two spaces because he knows he’s got the speed to make up for it. If you look at all the qualities he’s got, the ability to run fast and be decisive is probably his greatest.”

Experienced halfback TJ Perenara, who presented Barrett with his milestone cap after the match, lauded his former Hurricanes and long-time All Blacks team-mate’s achievement.

Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz Beauden Barrett celebrates with his All Blacks team-mates after his 100th test match in Cardiff.

“The first time I met Baz was at a Hurricane schools camp. I remember him kicking the ball off both feet flawlessly, and I was like, ‘man, this kid can play’,” said Perenara after the test. “He came to the Hurricanes at a similar point to me, and we were very fortunate we were both given the reins at such a young age of such an awesome franchise to grow together.

“Our relationship on and off the field has grown through our experience of rugby, and I’m very grateful for that. The man that he is off the field is probably what I’m most proud of – the husband he is, the father he is … all of those learnings have come from the beautiful game of rugby.”

Foster also had high praise for the efforts of Savea who was back to his indefatigable best at No 8. He ran hard and with telling effect, nailed eight of his nine tackles and led a dominant All Blacks loose trio superbly.

“I just want him on the field,” said the coach. “I love the debate about 7 or 8 [as his best position] because I have it myself. I love him at 7 and love him at 8. What we enjoy about him at 8 is we feel he can get his hands on the ball a little more.

“We haven’t always seen that this year, but I think we saw it tonight. He followed up the second South Africa test where I thought he was strong, and he’s backed that up again.”

Foster also highlighted his team’s outstanding defence, with 89 tackles made, and just 15 missed.

“I thought we were really disciplined, we put them under pressure and once we started to pick up a few turnovers and force a few weak kicks, we started to get the opportunities. Our defence was the unsung hero today. We forced turnovers at lineout and breakdown, and were a lot more patient than we have been defensively.”

The All Blacks now head to Italy for the third of five straight tests to wrap up this year.