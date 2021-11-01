At 7 or 8, Ardie Savea means business for the All Blacks – with a smile on his face

In-form All Blacks loose forward reveals what has him, and his team, playing so well.

Rome’s transportation network managed what the Welsh defence couldn’t on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium. It slowed in-form All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea to the point of frustration.

When a slightly frazzled Savea finally arrived on a Sunday evening into his Rome hotel room, an hour and a-half later than scheduled, hungry, slightly frustrated with the travel pitfalls of one of Europe’s busiest cities, the inspirational All Black quickly regained his composure to offer a glimpse of the mindset that has him playing close to the best rugby of his life.

How does he do it? Hard on the heels of a signature performance at openside flanker to wrap up the Rugby Championship, Savea delivered arguably the standout All Blacks display of the year at No 8 against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).I

Albert Perez/Getty Images Ardie Savea: 'It’s close my eyes, bite down on my mouthguard and just go, and if you can stop me, you stop me.'

It was a showcase performance that drew the plaudits of his coach who admitted he wrestles on a weekly basis with the dilemma of where to play arguably his most influential player, and which came, the man himself revealed, because he has figured out the simple recipe to getting the best out of himself.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks vs Wales: Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea earn high praise from Ian Foster

* Marc Hinton: Beauden Barrett shines, but Ardie Savea the All Blacks' best on show

* All Blacks: Forwards coach John Plumtree is a fan of Ardie Savea at No 8



“I’m just loving playing footy,” said Savea, as he and roomie Rieko Ioane settled into their new digs in the Eternal City. “I pride myself on preparing well and making sure I can nail that role within the week, so I can just go play freely.

“It doesn’t matter what position, I try to nail my week, which means I’m able to have fun, have a smile on my face and just jam. I felt that last night (against Wales). I’m going to try to go with that over the next couple of games if I do get an opportunity.”

He’ll get that opportunity. Savea will be one of the first names written down in Ian Foster’s starting XV to wrap up this historic tour against Ireland in Dublin (November 13) and France in Paris (November 20). He will almost certainly be spared Saturday’s (early Sunday NZT) clash against Italy at Stadio Olimpico as the frontliners are freshened for the closing fortnight.

Rui Vieira/AP All Black Ardie Savea had the ball on a string in a standout performance against Wales in Cardiff.

Foster spoke after the record 54-16 victory over Wales about the presence of his influential loose forward who has started three tests at 7 and five at 8 this season and alternated between the two spots over the last four on the bounce.

“I just want him on the field,” said Foster. “I love the debate about 7 or 8 (as his best position) because I have it myself. I love him at 7 and love him at 8. What we enjoy about him at 8 is we feel he can get his hands on the ball a little more.”

Savea was at his destructive best against the Welsh, tearing them apart with his formidable leg strength, and outstanding link play.

“Things happen so quickly in the game,” reflected Savea. “Plum (forwards coach John Plumtree) mentioned to get my hands on the ball whenever I can. I just found myself in the right place at the right time. Then it’s close my eyes, bite down on my mouthguard and just go, and if you can stop me, you stop me. But I’m going to fight through it.”

That, in a nutshell, is the essence of Savea in the form he’s in. His leg drive and determination make him the most formidable of competitors. He ran for 42 metres on six carries against the Welsh, beat a pair of defenders and also nailed eight of his nine tackles attempted.

“Some of us hadn’t played footy for 3-4 weeks after South Africa II,” noted Savea. “We used that week [in Washington] to get the rust out, and we knew it was going to be a massive game, a massive crowd … we wanted to nail the basics, and we did that well. We’re still giving silly penalties away but that’s something we can deal with.”

Dan Peled/Photosport It's try time for loose forward Ardie Savea during his standout campaign for the All Blacks in 2021.

Savea is also rapt with the path the All Blacks are taking in 2021, having won 11 of their 12 tests, and really only been tested by the Springboks over those split tests to wrap up the championship.

“This team is at a place where it hasn’t been over my time here. Usually there’s a definite 15 or 23, but the new guys coming through are playing awesome, they’re training well, they’re learning and that’s showing on the field.

“That’s keeping us more experienced guys on our toes, and fighting for positions. It doesn’t matter who goes out at the weekend, the lads are on fire. It’s pretty special, and being on tour for 15 weeks has played a big part in that. It’s setting us up well for the future.”

Savea did have one thing to get off his chest. Some of us may subscribe to a theory that has him at his best unencumbered by the captaincy (which he took on for four tests until Sam Whitelock’s belated arrival), but he is adamant it was not a handbrake.

“I loved it, embraced it and felt like the boys were right behind me,” he reflected. “It wasn’t a burden. I love challenges, and it was an honour to lead the boys. Last night I just found if you keep things simple in your mind, have fun, back yourself, back the process, you can play like that.”