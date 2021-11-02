All Blacks: Where to fit Akira Ioane into the Italian job in Rome

All Black Ardie Savea had the ball on a string in a standout performance against Wales in Cardiff.

OPINION: All Blacks coach Ian Foster gets the debate about Ardie Savea.

Openside flanker? No 8? Go on, talk all you want. Yes, you're welcome. Fill your boots.

SKY SPORT The Black Ferns were hammered 43-12 by England on their return to test rugby.

Plenty of people reckon Savea should be bolted on to the side of the scrum. Others, and this includes Foster, recognise the benefit of relocating him to the back of the set-piece to allow more chances to roam.

Everyone agrees on one thing. Get the ball into Savea's hands and he takes off like a jet boat zipping across a tranquil pond.

READ MORE:

* At 7 or 8, Ardie Savea means business for the All Blacks – with a smile on his face

* All Blacks: Forwards coach John Plumtree is a fan of Ardie Savea at No 8

* All Blacks coach Ian Foster zeroes in on selections for Wales test in Cardiff



Savea's got a 12-cylinder engine within and when he gets his legs whirring, as he did during the 54-16 romp against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning, he not only punches his chassis over the advantage line but also drags defenders along for a wild ride.

Last week All Blacks forwards coach John Plumtree made it clear: he prefers Savea at No 8 because he can use his athleticism, acceleration and power to hop-up the attack.

Next stop: Rome. Italy, coached by former All Black Kieran Crowley, is the opponent. Olimpico Stadio, the arena where New Zealand athletes Peter Snell and Murray Halberg won the 800m and 5000m gold medals on the same day at the 1960 Olympic Games, is the venue.

Whether Savea, one of the most valuable members of the black pack, is required will be revealed Friday.

Albert Perez/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster has no shortage of loose forwards to pick from ahead of the test against Italy in Rome.

History will be in the All Blacks' favour in Rome: they have won all 14 tests against Italy since their first official test against them in the opening game of the World Cup in 1987.

Italy finished last in the Six Nations, after losing all five tests. Soon after Crowley, who had been coaching the Treviso club, was appointed head coach of the Azzurri.

Warren Little/Getty Images Wales flanker Ross Moriarty left the field injured following this tackle by All Blacks forwards Ethan Blackadder and Nepo Laulala in Cardiff.

So, what to do with Savea? Foster and fellow selector Plumtree have to make the big call. Given he's played just one game in the last month, he won't be battle weary. Another game could be like adding more shine to the blade.

Risking him ahead of the tests against Ireland and France, in Dublin and Paris, could also be considered reckless.

Foster isn't short of loose forwards, after all. Last weekend Dalton Papalii and Ethan Blackadder started in the back row alongside Savea, with Akira Ioane logging 15 minutes as a replacement for the former.

Inpho / www.photosport.nz All Blacks No 7 Dalton Papalii reaches out to score a try against Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Hoskins Sotutu and Shannon Frizell - the latter has yet to play on this tour - watched the demolition at the Principality Stadium from the stands.

It's inevitable Foster will rotate his selections. It just depends how much he wants to turn the wheel.

Cane, following a cameo off the bench in the 104-14 win over the United States, is expected to get more minutes. Whether he starts at openside flanker, or is employed as a substitute, is less certain.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Akira Ioane revelled in the chance to run with the ball against the Wallabies in Perth on September 5.

Following his comeback from a long-term injury in Washington DC, Cane made it clear he wasn't going to fool himself, or anyone else, by saying he was ready for the intensity of a tier-one test.

The fact the All Blacks last fielded the same back row for consecutive games was on September 5, when they played the Wallabies in Perth, is proof of their depth.

Savea, Papalii and Ioane started under the sun in Western Australia, the latter producing a storming performance during the 38-21 victory when he switched from blindside flanker to No 8 because Savea had left the field following a head knock minutes before halftime.

Presented with more chances to run the ball, Ioane was relentless. It sounds familiar.

So, expect changes in Rome. Lots of them. Competition for back row positions is red-hot. The big carrot is the tour finale against France on November 21, when the All Blacks traditionally roll out what is considered their most deadly XV.

Savea's name, given his form, will be the first on the team sheet. It doesn't matter whether that's at No 8, or openside flanker. He's there.

The other two positions? Still up for grabs.