All Blacks vs Italy: Brad Mooar praises attacking edge as focus switches to Azzurri

All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar says the team is in a good place ahead of the test against Italy.

Brodie Retallick’s shoulder is the only injury worry for the All Blacks as they contemplate a major spin of the selection wheel for what shapes as a walk in the park against the struggling Italians in Rome this weekend.

Assistant coach Brad Mooar confirmed Retallick’s injury, picked up during the 54-16 victory over Wales (early Sunday NZT), would be assessed this week after the All Blacks arrived later than anticipated to the hotel in Rome after a hectic travel day from Cardiff.

It was unlikely Retallick would have been pegged for game-time this week anyway, with coach Ian Foster likely to give as many of his frontliners as possible a light week ahead of the tough Ireland-France finish to the tour. But Mooar’s confirmation of his slightly delicate status all but confirmed that.

All Blacks In-form All Blacks loose forward reveals what has him, and his team, playing so well.

“He’s still a bit sore and stiff today as you would expect 24 hours after, so will continue to be monitored tomorrow and throughout the week. It’s just a wait and see at the moment,” he said.

READ MORE:

* At 7 or 8, Ardie Savea means business for the All Blacks – with a smile on his face

* All Blacks: 'The sky's the limit' for wing Will Jordan, says team-mate

* All Blacks vs Wales: Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea earn high praise from Ian Foster



Italy haven’t won in the Six Nations since 2015, shipped 60-plus in each of their last two meetings against the All Blacks in Rome (2018 and ’16) and will be making their first appearance under new Kiwi head coach Kieran Crowley.

Mooar was, shall we say, diplomatic in assessing their credentials. “They’ve got some really good attackers. We’ve seen some good tries, great footwork and guys who want to use their skills. It’s a game we’re excited about,” he said.

After putting a half-century on a depleted, but still respectable, Welsh outfit, it was fair to say the All Blacks attack coach rocked up in Rome somewhat of a contented customer.

“We’re really happy with last night’s performance,” he reflected of a seven-try scoring explosion. “There was some really stunning stuff in there. The group prepared really well over the week, the detail was really good, and the focus, energy and enjoyment was there. And there was added focus around performing for Beaudy (Beauden Barrett) who’s such a highly respected member of the team.

Warren Little/Getty Images All Blacks supersub Sevu Reece featured three times in a try against Wales that impressed attack coach Brad Mooar.

“From an attack perspective we were happy. The game was built superbly around some power, precision and patience early on that resulted in some outstanding tries later, which was testament to the effort of the bench. They came on and made a really big impact.”

Among that cleanup crew was jinky wing Sevu Reece who may just have nailed himself a spot as a specialist finisher in Ian Foster’s top lineup. He scored an outstanding try as the New Zealanders roared home with four five-pointers in the last 16 minutes.

“He was superb,” added Mooar. “That try was special for a number of reasons. There was a quick lineout, effectively a counter-attack, a beautiful soft touch in the kick from Jordie [Barrett] and then Sevu touching the ball three times in that short space … you generally find if you touch the ball twice in a movement the team scores and if you touch it three times you’ll score.

“I loved the energy. I’m sure people want to start, and the ones outside the 23 want to be in the 23, but there’s plenty for Foz to be thinking about in that respect.”

Mooar backed up Ardie Savea’s view that the squad was in a “healthy place” with excellent depth, a young group fast lapping up experience and some strong competition for top spots.

“The competition is superb and that creates the performance we’re looking for because the guys put each other under pressure for selection, but also help each other prepare really well. It’s a really deep squad and the group are doing a great job on this tour of switching on and switching off.”

Mooar confirmed the All Blacks would remain in a tight “bubble” right through until the end of their trek north which meant the need to flick in between go-time and down-time was even more important.

“Both are equally important, so when we’re off we’re enjoying each other’s company and making sure we’re filling the tank in all respects,” he added. “It’s a great sign when everybody fits in and is comfortable in their roles and being able to express themselves.

“It’s important to recognise it’s OK to say it’s tough, and have a day where you might be a bit lower and slower, and just acknowledge that, talk to someone about that, and then switch back in.

“While we’re away from families for so long we’ve got to make it worthwhile by putting your best effort in and being the best you can be. That’s a real focus and we want to finish strong.”

The All Blacks have never lost to Italy over 15 tests against the Azzurri dating back to 1979.