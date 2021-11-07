David Havili making the most of his second shot at the All Blacks dream

Test match rugby on a weekly basis is tough. It challenges you physically and mentally, and requires a certain sort of fortitude. But it’s not a patch on sitting up in a hospital bed, wondering if it might all be about to be taken away from you.

That was the situation David Havili, one of the All Blacks’ success stories of 2021, found himself in last year when he required emergency bowel surgery to deal with an infection that threatened to be a lot more serious than it eventually turned out.

As he takes a moment during this All Blacks’ “tour like no other” – in Italy this week (where he’s a reserve for the test), Wales last, Ireland next – to chat to the Star-Times, the midfielder from Motueka reflects on what he now looks back on as a pivotal point in, not just his rugby career, but his life.

All Blacks All Blacks midfielder has thrived in his second chance in the black jersey in 2021.

The year 2020 will be remembered far and wide because it was when the world was introduced to Covid-19 and its devastating consequences. It was also when Havili found himself hospitalised, mid-Super Rugby campaign, and contemplating not just his own wellbeing, but the very real prospect of cutting his ties with New Zealand rugby.

Havili, now 26, had been given a tantalising introduction to the All Blacks in 2017 when he appeared in three Rugby Championship tests (all off the bench), as a replacement for the crocked Jordie Barrett, and played two non-internationals on the end-of-year tour. Rightfully, he anticipated the prospect of more chances coming his way.

Ruefully, he had to be painfully patient. The outstanding Crusaders and Tasman fullback was judged surplus to national requirements through 2018, ’19 and again in ’20 and it was only this year, after a positional shift, that Ian Foster turned to him to bolster his flagging midfield stocks.

Havili feels more comfortable, and decidedly more ready, second time round, and his performances have reflected that as he’s settled into the No 12 jersey splendidly, starting five of the six Rugby Championship tests there, and backing that up against the Welsh in Cardiff.

“I wouldn’t say I was shy, but I probably didn’t reach my potential when I was a bit younger,” says Havili of his first All Blacks crack. “It’s been good to go away, work on my game and then come back into this environment hopefully a more rounded player. It’s been cool to grow in that space, and I’m just so grateful to be back. When you’re playing Super Rugby and NPC, all you want is to be back in the black jersey.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili: 'Itâs been good to go away, work on my game and come back hopefully a more rounded player.'

“It’s been fun too. I’ve enjoyed the challenge of test match rugby and all that it throws at you. It’s physically demanding, and a strain on the body, especially playing back-to-back games in the Rugby Championship. But it’s been a cool experience.”

In many ways, running out at the Principality Stadium last weekend in front of over 70,000 screaming, singing Welsh fans brought it all home for Havili. The last time he had been at the famous Cardiff citadel, he had been in the stands, as a dirty-dirty, watching the All Blacks scramble a 33-18 victory.

“It never gets old,” says Havili of hearing his name read out each week as a test starter. “Especially for me, being out of the environment and getting that second chance … I don’t take any test for granted because the competition in this group is so strong. It’s always satisfying getting that jersey.”

It’s also enlightening for Havili to ponder the circumstances that have gone into his reintroduction to the All Blacks, and perhaps the fateful nature of events.

First there was the illness. Havili was puzzled in the pre-Covid component of Super Rugby in 2020 when he began feeling pain in his stomach area. He thought about “toughing it out” but the worsening nature soon persuaded him to head to the Crusaders medical team for advice.

“They thought it was my appendix, but I’d had that taken out when I was younger. So they knew it was something to do with my bowel. They rushed me into hospital, and within 12 hours I was under the knife for four to five hours to fix it up.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images David Havili enjoys the spoils of victory over the Wallabies with his team-mate Will Jordan.

The upshot was Havili had 20cm of his bowel removed to effectively cut the infection off at the pass. Any later, he was told, and it could have been a lot more serious.

“It turned into one of the toughest years I’ve had. That was the year I was thinking about going overseas (he had a significant offer from Japan in front of him). I just think back to sitting in that hospital bed and not being able to do a lot.

“I guess everything to do with training and Covid and finding things hard … I think back to that moment. There I was sitting in that bed wondering if I was going to play again. Anything that comes up with rugby now is a bonus for me, and that’s how I’m treating this experience.

“It was that bad. I was lucky to have my partner Lucy (a nurse) right next to me. She was working on the ward next door, and she would come in and check on me. It was good to have her support, because I had a few bad nights through that.”

And after. Havili lost nearly 10kg through the process and although the Covid shutdown played ball in terms of rugby missed, he never quite felt himself when he did run back out with the Crusaders in the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

Eventually his season ended early, courtesy of a broken thumb suffered against the Blues, which he considered, in hindsight, a blessing in disguise.

“I wasn’t ready … my body was frail from being in hospital for that week, and it took a lot out of me. I was pretty drained after every training … I went back to Motueka and virtually slept for a week. It was what the body needed, and I had a successful season at Tasman (winning a second straight championship). It’s funny how it all works out.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images All Blacks second five David Havili: ‘I didn’t want to finish my career and have that ‘what-if’ hanging over me.’

So, how close did he come to exiting New Zealand rugby in 2020? He winces when recalling the career crossroads path he very nearly took (electing instead to re-sign through 2023).

“It was a tough decision,” he says. “I was at a stage in my career where I’d played 80 Super Rugby games and 60 for Tasman, and I had to think about what I wanted to do long-term … whether I wanted to set myself up or stay on and chase that dream.”

It was here that long-time mentor, advisor and coach Andrew Goodman – he was even Havili’s PE teacher at school – came to the party. The Tasman head coach and Crusaders assistant spelt out a few home truths he felt Havili needed to hear.

“It came down to I just didn’t want to finish my career and have that ‘what-if’ hanging over me. I still felt young, that I had a lot more to give New Zealand rugby and just had to find that place in the backline where I could get consistent games under my belt. A lot of credit goes to the coaching group at the Crusaders for moving me into midfield.”

Havili wasn’t initially convinced when Scott Robertson came to him as the start of this season with the plan to play him at second five-eighths. He was no stranger to No 12, but had been a successful fullback in recent years. Will Jordan’s emergence as a long-term No 15 and Braydon Ennor’s defection for the season had left a hole to be filled.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images David Havili found it tough evading the clutches of the Springboks, but enjoyed the chance to go up against 'the best'.

It is fair to say Havili has not looked back. He was arguably New Zealand’s form No 12 through the Super season and when Jack Goodhue went down with injury, and Ngani Laumape departed for Japan, a path magically opened up in Foster’s squad.

Now this part-Tongan (on his father’s side), wannabe builder (he aims to complete his apprenticeship when rugby allows) is lapping it up like an old hand, and wants more. Havili feels energised by the All Blacks environment, is loving the shared experience with one-time fellow Nelson College boarder Ethan Blackadder (“I always knew he had this in him ... he’s got that blood running through his veins”) and lists his first test start against Fiji and Bledisloe clincher against the Wallabies as highlights.

He’s part of the All Blacks’ golfing group who chase opportunities to swing the clubs midweek (and resort to Beauden Barrett’s hotel putting courses when they’re locked down) and has already got his head round the challenge of switching on and off from the demands of the test week.

Sean Wainui’s shock death hit all the All Blacks hard on this tour. He was very much one of them and it made them realise, “how grateful we are to be doing what we are doing”.

No one understands, or savours, that more than Havili.