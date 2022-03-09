All Blacks criticised over 'tone deaf' tweet to mark International Women’s Day

The inclusion of Sevu Reece, who plead guilty to assault, in an International Women’s Day post was widely criticised.

The All Blacks have come under fire after choosing to mark International Women’s Day with a “tone deaf” tweet that failed to acknowledge the world champion Black Ferns, relegated women to a supporting role and featured a player who assaulted his partner.

“Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day.” the post on the official All Blacks Twitter account said.

It was accompanied by pictures of halfback Aaron Smith and his wife Teagan, whom he infamously cheated on in a disabled toilet, and Fijian-born flyer Sevu Reece, who pled guilty to assaulting his female partner in 2018.

Reece was discharged without conviction after a judge ruled there were mitigating factors in the case.

There was also no mention of the Black Ferns, who have won the Women’s Rugby World Cup a record five times, or the women’s sevens team that captured gold in Tokyo.

The tweet sparked an immediate backlash on social media, with some users calling it “tone deaf” and urging the All Blacks social media team to take it down.

“You have an INCREDIBLE women’s team to support - why are you instead focusing on the male support ‘system”, asked Stella Mills.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s take this opportunity to celebrate our wonderful men, because they don’t get enough credit”, wrote Will Owen, with a hint of sarcasm.

Former England international Kat Merchant joined the chorus of criticism, writing: “Black ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their exsistence [sic] and instead thank the women who ‘allow’ men to play. Also they used a player who has plead [sic] guilty to domestic abuse.”

“The Black Ferns are 5 times world champions. This would have been a wonderful opportunity to throw support behind them. But nah, they decided it was better to just talk about the women who help the men’s successes,” added Twitter user Kay.

“Imagine writing this post for International Women's Day, not including a single Black Fern, and instead including Sevu Reece,” said Hugo Gordon.

”Awks. Didn't fancy supporting ya women's team”, offered former English cricketer Sarah Taylor.

“This is probably the most tone deaf tweet I think I’ve ever seen,” @JackBish13 wrote. “To include Sevu Reece on an International Womens Day post and to not even post anything about the Black Ferns.”

”Don’t know where to begin with this. Basically ‘women are here to support men’ rather than achieve success in their own right, like, idk, in women’s rugby so out of touch!”, added @John71381259.

The Black Ferns did share an International Women’s Day post of their own from their official Twitter account, featuring pictures of captain Les Elder, Maia Roos, Michaela Blyde and Niall Williams.

The Black Ferns shared stories of the women in their lives that inspire them “to be the people and players they are.”

Several Black Ferns were contacted by Stuff this morning but did not want to comment.

NZ Rugby have been approached for comment.