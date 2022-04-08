All Blacks: Ian Foster bolsters management team but it's results that matter

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will hope the decision to invite Mike Cron and Andrew Strawbridge into his management team helps the team improve after successive defeats to France and Ireland at the end of last year’s northern tour.

OPINION: It's too early to make a judgment on Ian Foster's decision to add Mike Cron and Andrew Strawbridge to the All Blacks' management team.

The scrutiny will come later, when the All Blacks begin their 2022 campaign with the three-test series against Ireland in July.

STUFF Rikki Swannell convenes a discussion on the state of women's rugby with journalist and broadcaster Ashley Stanley, Black Fern Chelsea Semple and former Black Fern and NZ Rugby high performance manager Hannah Porter.

Be sure of this: if All Blacks head coach Foster's call to add two more members to his staff doesn't result in an upward trajectory in standards, the sirens will scream loud and long into the night.

Having retained assistants John Plumtree, Greg Feek and Brad Mooar through to the World Cup in France next year - it's understood defence coach Scott McLeod was already locked in - Foster has recruited Cron and Strawbridge to help get the All Blacks machine back on the rails.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks: Early feedback for Ian Foster 'strong' as season review continues

* All Blacks: Assistant coaches remain in limbo as NZ Rugby locks in Joe Schmidt

* Cutting coaches adrift in mid-stream not the NZ way



Consecutive defeats to France and Ireland, in Paris and Dublin, at the end of the northern tour last year dented the All Blacks' reputation, and created angst amongst a New Zealand rugby public that questioned the team's direction under Foster.

Getty-Images Mike Cron has been invited back to the All Blacks, to act as an informal mentor to John Plumtree and Greg Feek.

The fact NZ Rugby had already decided to extend Foster's contract through to the World Cup before the All Blacks embarked on their epic tour of Australia, the United States and Europe did little to quell their discomfort.

When it was revealed after the loss to France that Plumtree, Feek and Mooar had yet to be re-signed by NZ Rugby beyond 2021, it sparked the question of whether one, or more, of them would be forced to walk the plank.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho runs the ball at the French during the test in Paris on November 20. The All Blacks lost 40-25.

Instead they have been retained with a security blanket, of sorts, in the form of Cron and Strawbridge.

Ex-All Blacks scrum coach Cron will now act as informal mentor to forwards coach Plumtree and scrum coach Greg Feek, while Strawbridge will work with the coaches as a skills consultant on a part-time basis.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Andrew Strawbridge, pictured in 2020, will join the All Blacks management team.

It's likely the All Blacks forwards will appreciate the return of the affable Cron, even if he won't be sighted on the grass as much as when he worked under Sir Steve Hansen between 2004 and 2019.

Christophe Ena/AP The French celebrate another famous victory over the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris.

Strawbridge is more of a left-field appointment.

He assisted Dave Rennie, now in charge of the Wallabies, when the Chiefs won Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 and currently works as Waikato's director of rugby.

It had earlier been announced that Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will replace Grant Fox as the All Blacks' independent selector after the Ireland series.

With 16 months until the World Cup, Foster has work to do.

Recently crowned Six Nations champions France are, right now, are favourites to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

The plan for Foster will be for Plumtree and Feek to learn from Cron, and stoke the All Blacks' boiler to such a great temperature that they make amends for their below-par performances against France and Ireland.

Christophe Ena/AP France's Roman Ntamack scores a try during the 40-25 win over the All Blacks in Paris.

Few could question the desire of the All Blacks' forwards, but there was no doubting who was dominant in Paris and Dublin. And it wasn't the men from New Zealand.

The sight of the French and Irish forwards, especially their front rowers, carrying and passing the ball so adroitly in contact was sobering.

Often, in the past, the raiders from the South Pacific were the ones to light up the northern fields with their soft hands and sharp decision-making.

The task for Foster, now, is to ensure the talents of Cron, Strawbridge and Schmidt are harnessed to enable the All Blacks to play several different styles.

When the All Blacks won the World Cup in England and Wales in 2015, they used their forwards to bash the Springboks out of the semifinal in the rain.

A week earlier, in the quarterfinal, they demolished the French by being confrontational and then humiliated them with their ball skills.

In the final the Aussies were swept aside in London, unable to deal with pace and heat brought by the All Blacks.

Cron and Strawbridge will bring fresh ideas. It's up to Foster, as the boss, to make everything gel.