Singapore Sevens: New Zealand pay price for slow start in loss to Fiji in final

Moses Leo tries to find a way through the Fijian defence during the 28-17 loss to Fiji in the final in Singapore.

The anguish was clearly etched on the New Zealand men's sevens players faces after Fiji beat them 28-17 in the final of the World Sevens Series in Singapore on Sunday night.

Having qualified for the big showdown after a pulsating 22-19 victory over Ireland in their semifinal, the New Zealanders had hoped to avenge their defeat to Fiji in the Tokyo Olympics gold medal final on July 28.

SKY SPORT Beauden Barrett steered the Blues home as the Chiefs rued some near misses.

It wasn't to be.

Fiji, in the 28th cup final between the two countries, struck early at the National Stadium with Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Waisea Nacuqu scoring tries - both were converted - in the opening minutes to rock the New Zealanders.

READ MORE:

* Singapore Sevens: New Zealand debutants shine as unbeaten men cruise into quarterfinals

* Son of a gun: Brady Rush credits famous father for All Blacks Sevens call-up

* Rising star Brady Rush following in famous father Eric's footsteps in NZ Sevens squad



Worse was to follow.

Joseva Talacolo scored on the stroke of halftime, and with the extras added off the boot of Kaminieli Rasaku, the Fijians led 21-0.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images Kaminieli Rasaku of Fiji is tackled by Moses Leo of New Zealand in the first half of the final in Singapore.

A yellow card to Leroy Carter, who was ruled to have deliberately knocked the ball down in the build-up to the Talacolo try, compounded the New Zealanders' issues as they met in the huddle at the break to find a way out of their malaise.

Their reply was swift: an excellent build-up, which included a fine run and offload by skipper Sam Dickson, ensured Regan Ware had a free run to the tryline.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored two tries for Fiji in the final against New Zealand.

But Naduvalo, who cut an emotional figure during the pre-match national anthems, put paid to any thoughts of a comeback for the Kiwis when he scored his second five-pointer.

Ahead 28-5 with three minutes left on the clock, Fiji used all their experience, guile and power to shut the New Zealanders out of the contest.

Late tries to Moses Leo and Caleb Tangitau closed the gap, but the clock was always going to be against the New Zealanders; the late tries only add respectibility to the final scoreline.

Fiji were deserved winners. When in possession, especially in the first half, they always looked dangerous and sapped the New Zealanders’ energy by forcing them to tackle for repeat sets.

A win would have capped-off a memorable return for the New Zealanders, in their first appearance in the 2021-22 series after a Covid-enforced absence.

While they had earlier swept through pool play unbeaten before shifting past Samoa and Ireland in the sudden-death games leading up to the final, the Kiwis, who were without the injured Andrew Knewstubb for the final, couldn't find the extra gear required to deliver the knockout blow to the Fijians.

Fiji qualified for the final after beating Australia 19-12 in their semi.