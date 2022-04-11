Former All Blacks hooker John Creighton dies, aged 85

Former All Black John Creighton, pictured in 2009, played one test against the Wallabies in 1962.

Former All Blacks hooker John Creighton has died in Christchurch. He was 85.

Creighton was a long-serving Canterbury representative who played six matches for the All Blacks. His sole test was against the Wallabies in Dunedin in 1962.

He played more than 100 matches for Canterbury and was part of the Ranfurly Shield squad in the 1950s. Creighton was also involved in Canterbury's narrow defeats by the Springboks and the Lions in 1965 and 1966.

For much of his career Creighton, a lawyer, played in the same province as Dennis Young who was a regular choice as All Blacks test hooker.

In 1962, the two Canterbury hookers were taken on the tour of Australia. As understudy to Young, Creighton was limited to five mid-week matches. A lively player in the loose, he scored four tries.

When the Wallabies came to New Zealand for their tour later in the year, Creighton received a test cap when Young, along with a number of other test regulars including Sir Colin Meads and Kel Tremain, was spelled for the second test in Dunedin.

Creighton had his first national trial in 1959, was in the trials for the 1960 tour of South Africa, played for a New Zealand XV later that year and for the Rest in a special match against the All Blacks on their return from South Africa.

Creighton continued to appear in All Black trials up until the 1966 season and having first played for the South Island in 1960, when Young was in South Africa, reappeared in the interisland match in 1964.

By 1964, Bruce McLeod had also emerged as a test hooker and Creighton never played for the All Blacks again.

Young's retirement in 1964 enabled Creighton to, at long last, have a significant stint as Canterbury's regular hooker.

He first played for the province as a 19-year-old in 1956 in Ranfurly Shield matches when Young was injured and he opposed Young when Canterbury in 1957 upset the All Blacks on their return from Australia.