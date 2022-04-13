All Blacks: Jack Goodhue's return vital after injury to Anton Lienert-Brown

Anton Lienert-Brown, who has played 56 tests for the All Blacks, will be sidelined for six months because of a shoulder injury.

OPINION: Anton Lienert-Brown's misfortune has created a major opening in the All Blacks' midfield market.

The question, now, is not just who will fill that hole. There's also the issue of leadership to be addressed.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

With Lienert Brown sidelined for six months – he requires surgery on the shoulder he injured during the Chiefs' 25-0 loss to the Blues last weekend - the search for second five-eighths and centres takes on a sharper focus for All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Had Lienert-Brown, who is equally capable at No 12 or No 13, been fit he would've been a certainty to be in the squad for the three-test domestic series against Ireland in July.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor help complete midfield puzzle

* All Blacks: David Havili and Rieko Ioane - the unexpected midfield couple

* All Blacks squad: 'Composed' Quinn Tupaea impresses with his big move into No 12



With 56 test appearances banked since 2016, the 26-year-old was the most knowledgeable midfielder playing in New Zealand by quite a stretch.

Rieko Ioane, who started at centre eight times last year and possesses the ability to have a long career in that position, has played 47 tests.

Those digits, however, don't tell the full story.

To say Ioane, who has played the majority of his career on the wing and still has the gas and power to be a major threat there, has mastered the complex art of playing centre would be to allow enthusiasm to cloud judgment.

Despite a number of encouraging performances, he was probably the All Blacks' best performer during their 40-25 loss to France in Paris in November, Project Ioane has yet to be signed off.

Jack Goodhue, who finally made his return from a serious knee injury when he appeared for the Shirley Vikings in the Christchurch metro club competition last weekend, has played 18 tests.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images All Black midfielders Jack Goodhue, playing for the Shirley Vikings, tries to break the tackles of Faleali'i Popoali'i, left, and Max Ngataki during their Christchurch metro club match last weekend.

David Havili, a fullback asked to transition to second-five last season, has 15 test caps. Braydon Ennor and Quinn Tupaea have bagged just 11 test appearances between them.

Foster is also fortunate to have fresh options in the absence of Lienert-Brown: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, unavailable in recent weeks for the Blues because of a shoulder issue, and the versatile Jordie Barrett could both wear the All Blacks No 12 jersey at some point.

Former Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck, however, has never played test rugby.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck played at No 12 for the Blues before he was sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Barrett, widely regarded as the best fullback in New Zealand last year, has proved in recent starts for the Hurricanes that his aggression and size are assets at second-five.

He casts a long shadow when steaming up in defence, using his acceleration to reduce his opponents' options with the ball, and is also blessed with a build that enables him to run hard or offload on attack.

Yet, for all that, he presents a blank sheet as a second-five in internationals.

Last year the All Blacks played 15 tests. Foster fielded the same midfield for consecutive tests just once, asking Havili and Lienert-Brown to start against Fiji in Hamilton and the Bledisloe Cup against Australia in Auckland.

Outside of that, Foster had a revolving door policy. It wasn't a bad thing; he rewarded players for their performances, as was the case when Tupaea was preferred ahead of Havili in Paris, and with a couple of years left until the World Cup he was bold enough to change combinations and build depth.

In 2017, when Sir Steve Hansen was in charge and planning for the World Cup in Japan two years later, he also swapped midfield selections but with less regularity.

Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty and Lienert-Brown were usually preferred, with Ngani Laumape and Goodhue involved to a lesser degree.

During the global tournament, Lienert-Brown and Goodhue emerged as the top pair in the No 13 and No 12 jerseys.

Despite the disappointment of getting stuffed by England in the semifinal in Yokohama, the Lienert-Brown-Goodhue combination provided a bright light amid the gloom.

Serious injuries, though, have erased hopes of a lasting relationship on the field.

The last time Lienert-Brown and Goodhue played together was in late November 2020, when the All Blacks thumped Argentina 38-0 in Newcastle.

Now Goodhue returns after a year recovering from a blown knee, just as Lienert-Brown departs. Yet Foster is fortunate to have options to replace the latter.

The key, now, will be to find the right combination for the tests. And with Lienert-Brown off the scene, Goodhue's nous and leadership, more than ever, could be vital.